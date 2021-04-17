'Anupamaa' Written Update April 16: Kavya Informs Shahs About Divorce; Pakhi Breaks Down

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. Anupamaa April 16 episode sees Pakhi pouring her heart out to Kinjal and informing her that she’s going to miss her mother a lot. Kinjal adds that they both have taken this decision for the right and now it’s time to accept it for the duo’s happiness. Pakhi continues that she’s not feeling very okay. Meanwhile, Vanraj goes to Kavya’s house and lashes out at her for informing the entire family about the divorce dates.

Anupamaa 16 April written update

In the Anupamaa 16 April 2021 full episode, Nandini also backs Vanraj and taunts her Masi about the same. Vanraj adds that he doesn’t want any new drama for the coming two days and tells her that he’s very upset with her vicious plotting. Nandini calls her masi dumb because she’s behaving like a child. Kavya ignores her and starts packing her stuff that she will take along with her to the Shah household after she ties the knot with Vanraj. At home, Anupamaa and Vanraj sit in their respective rooms and recall their fond memories.

The duo worries that in the next 48 hours they will be separated forever. Samar goes to his mother and requests her for a dance. They dance to the tunes of classics and rejoice. Anupamaa tells herself that the biggest happiness in her life is the smile of her children and it's going to be very difficult for her to adapt to the new routine. Vanraj remembers the time when Anupamaa used to massage his back after he finished his morning workout sessions.

He also reminisces the times when his children's work was done even before informing. More so, he comforts himself by saying that he'll have to stop craving proper homemade food. Kavya creates a ruckus and gets into an ugly spat with Leela. However, this time the latter breaks down as she feels that she's completely helpless. Kavya tells herself that she'll give everyone a shock with her new norms and cultures in the house. Samar shares his feelings with Nandini about Anupamaa.