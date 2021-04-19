'Anupamaa' Written Update April 17 - Kavya And Vanraj Have An Ugly Spat

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. Pakhi pours her heart out to Kinjal and informs her that she’s going to miss her mother a lot. Meanwhile, Kinjal is worried about Paritosh's arrogant behaviour. Samar returns home and dedicates the trophy to his mother. On the other hand, Vanraj goes to Kavya’s house and lashes out at her for playing ugly tricks with his family.

Anupamaa April 17 written update

In the Anupamaa April 17 full episode, Anupama fears Samar's overconfidence after his victory. However, he promises his mother that he will never let his success empower him. The duo hugs each other and dances together. Samar worries that now it's just 48 hours for his mother and Vanraj’s divorce. He prays for her safety and feels bad that after they separate, everything will be Mr Shahs and Anupamaa will feel left out as Kavya will take over everything.

Meanwhile, Vanraj goes to Nandini's house and taunts Kavya. He adds that he doesn’t want any new drama for the coming two days and tells her that he’s very upset with her plans. He continues that there was absolutely no need for her to declare the divorce date in front of everyone, considering the sentiments of the older people in his house. Nandini also backs Vanraj and feels that Kavya is behaving like a child. However, despite her ugly spat with her boyfriend, Kavya decides to continue with her plans.

At home, Hasmukh feels happy that Samar has started understanding his responsibilities. While he feels good that the people in his house have started growing, he feels sad because the person responsible for their changed behaviours will no more be a part of their house. Bapuji adds that Anupamaa will be blessed in her future endeavours and that everything will happen ahead in her life for a reason. He breaks down as his daughter will no more be a part of the house. Pakhi feels dejected as all her plans of stopping her parents' divorce failed miserably. She snuggles into her bed and cries.