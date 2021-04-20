'Anupamaa' Written Update April 19: Samar-Anupamaa Share Warm Hugs, Pakhi Feels Dejected

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. Hasmukh tells Anupamaa that she needs to tell Samar about the divorce. Anupamaa informs him that her son was elated over his win and hence she didn’t want to spoil his mood. Later on, Pakhi spills the beans and informs Samar about the divorce, leaving him shattered. Pakhi tells Samar that their parents were better while they were at the picnic. She adds that they would have got more time to spend with each other and that their divorce also would have got postponed.

Anupamaa 19 April written update

In the Anupamaa 19 April 2021 full episode, Samar comforts his sister and asks her to not cry. The duo calls Toshu and tells him to do something about the divorce. Toshu feels sad that he can’t be there for his siblings. Meanwhile, Samar goes to Nandini's house and pours his heart out to her. He tells her that he’s sad that his mother didn’t inform him about this. Nandini asks him to be there for Anupamaa during such a tough time. He goes and hugs his mom and the duo shares a warm moment. Soon, Anupamaa bakes a cake and Hasmukh relishes some pieces, forgetting the stress about his health. Samar tells Anupamaa that he will always be there for his mother and that no situation can ever create a rift in their relationship.

Hasmukh feels happy that Samar has started understanding his responsibilities. While he feels good that the people in his house have started growing, he feels sad because the person responsible for their changed behaviours will no more be a part of their house. Anupamaa goes to Bapuji and hugs him. She adds that she will never forget him and that she will always be his daughter. Anupamaa continues that her presence will always be felt in the house. Pakhi feels dejected as all her plans of stopping her parents' divorce failed miserably. She once again calls Toshu and tells him to do something about this. Meanwhile, Anupamaa misses Baa and Toshu.