'Anupamaa' Written Update April 20: Dolly Warns Kavya To Stay Away From Vanraj

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. Dolly comes to Anupamaa's house as Hasmukh and Leela have gone to the village to meet their cousins who aren't feeling okay. Dolly tells her sister-in-law that she wants to be there for her during this tough phase. She adds that it will be so difficult for everyone to manage without her in this house. Dolly watches Kavya eavesdropping on their conversation and then goes to her house and lashes out at her.

Anupamaa April 20 written update

In the Anupamaa 20 April 2021 full episode, Dolly goes to Kavya's house and makes her understand the importance of a relationship that has been there for 25 years. She adds that even though she will get married to Vanraj, she will never be able to live happily. Dolly continues that Vanraj's day starts with Anupamaa's tea and ends with her homemade turmeric milk. Dolly feels that there was something between them that kept them together for 25 years with the blessing of three children.

She questions Kavya if Vanraj was happy with her while he was living in her house. Kavya recalls the time when she had a huge fight with V and how he had left home and had also thrown her photograph. Nandini calls Samar and informs him that Dolly is in her house and that she's lost her cool over Kavya. However, Anupamaa picks up the phone and feels tensed. Soon, Kavya gets vexed and hits Dolly.

Anupamaa walks in and curses her and tells her that she will never be happy in her relationship. Dolly and Anupamaa feel sad that Vanraj has fallen in love with Kavya. Meanwhile, Samar comforts Pakhi and asks her to not cry. The duo calls Toshu and tells him to do something about the divorce but Toshu feels that whatever is happening is happening for good. Nandini asks Samar to be there for Anupamaa and Pakhi during such a tough time. Pakhi feels sad that Kavya has crossed her limits of being heartless and selfish.