'Anupamaa' Written Update April 28: Vanraj-Samar Reunite To Take Care Of Anupamaa

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. Dr Advait informs Vanraj that Anupamaa has a tumour in her ovaries. After hearing this news, he breaks down. The doctor further tells him that he can try his level best to cure Anupamaa’s disease but she only needs the love and care of her family. He remarks that she has been suffering and has been hiding her pain for years. Vanraj recalls the times when his wife left no stone unturned in fulfilling her responsibilities. He also recalls the time when she helped him with his exercise and his tiffin.

Anupamaa written update

In the Anupamaa latest episode, Vanraj gets a confirmation letter from his lawyers about his divorce. While he is constantly been put under pressure by his girlfriend Kavya, the stress about his wedding with her and divorce with Anupamaa compels him to walk away from his family. Moreover, he also leaves behind a letter in which he pens his emotions. He goes to a nearby resort and meditates with doctor Advait. However, Anupamaa finds him and breaks down. While she expresses her heart out, she faints. After her reports arrive, Dr Advait tells Vanraj about her health and Samar eavesdrops on their conversation.

The truth about Anupamaa’s illness leaves Samar devastated. He runs to hug his mother but Vanraj stops him and requests him to not tell her about this. He adds that he has once again made a big mistake. Samar tells his father that he's always demeaned Anupamaa and that he never gave her the respect she deserved. Samar and Vanraj share a warm hug and the duo decides to go to any lengths to bring happiness in her life. The doctor also requests them to shower her with peace so that her recovery is quick. Vanraj tells the family to not let Anupamaa know about anything. Kavya sees Vanraj with Samar and feels shattered. She's sad to see her boyfriend in pain. She requests him to take a firm decision about his life.