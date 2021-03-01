Anupamaa Written Update For February 27: Pakhi Gets Abducted, Anupamaa Finds Her

In Anupamaa latest episode, Pakhi runs away from home as she feels nobody loves her. She leaves a note behind expressing her feelings and how she felt that nobody loves her anymore. Vanraj and Anupamaa feel responsible for Pakhi and the step she took. Read on to know Anupamaa written update.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Anupamaa February 27 episode

Anupamaa and Vanraj go out looking for Pakhi and recall the things they had said to her before she thought of running away. Both of them decide that they shall not scold her and apologise to her sincerely as they feel it was their fault that she ran away. At the Shah house, Rakhi is pulling hard strings to help the Shah family and finding out where she is, which leaves everyone pleasantly surprised.

On the other hand, Pakhi falls asleep on the footpath where she catches attention from a group of boys. Pakhi wakes up and sees the boys standing too close to her and runs away from them. She starts feeling scared and realises that she did leave her house but did not think things through and is now scared.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

She feels sorry and hopes that somehow her parents could come to her rescue. However, a middle-aged couple sees her and abducts her after making her unconscious and puts her in their car. Anupamaa starts feeling that Pakhi is in danger and is able to drive in the direction where her gut is telling Pakhi could be.

Apparently, the couple was a part of a human trafficking ring and sold girls off for money. As a check post, they are stopped by the police, who catch hold of the criminals and at the same time, Anupamaa and Vanraj reach the spot. They rescue Pakhi and get her home where the Shah family is relieved to see Pakhi back.

Kavya however is very upset to see Vanraj not giving her any attention. She asks Rakhi too why is she pretending to care but Rakhi tells her that she should be ashamed of herself to think like that for anyone’s young daughter. Kavya is asked to go home without Vanraj as he wanted to stay close to Pakhi and be there for the family.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.