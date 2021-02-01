'Anupamaa' Written Update For Jan 30 Episode: Kinjal Refuses To Quit Job For Vanraj's Sake

In the recent episodes of Anupamaa, it is seen that Vanraj loses his job on grounds of not being able to meet the quarterly targets. He is stressed out and tells his superiors that they shall never be able to find his replacement. Shah family also gets to know that Varnaj has lost his job and on the other hand, Kinjal gets a job at a reputed firm. Read on for Anupamaa written update for the January 30th episode.

Anupamaa January 30 episode

On January 30th’s episode, Kinjal tells Shah family that she has secured a job at Varnaj’s previous company. Moreover, it is revealed that Kinjal has joined as Vanraj’s replacement. Leela blames Anupamaa and Kinjal that she took up Vanraj’s position just to hurt him.

Kinjal tells everyone that she did not know that she was joining as Vanraj’s replacement. Paritosh asks her to quit the job but Kinjal refuses to do so and tells him that she shall not spoil her career because she took Vanraj’s place in the company. Anupama tells Paritosh to lower his voice and respect Kinjal’s decision.

Paritosh further declares that if Kinjal is not quitting her job then he shall also take up the job offer at Rakhi’s coaching. Kinjal is shocked but both go to their rooms angrily. Later, Pakhi comes to the Shah house and everyone is delighted to see her. Anupamaa makes cold coffee and sandwiches for her but Kinjal and Samar tell her that Pakhi shall go back to Kavya’s despite all this.

Anupamaa tells Pakhi that for the school’s annual function, she shall be teaching her class a dance performance. Pakhi tells her that Kavya will help her prepare for her solo dance performance and that she does not need Anupamaa’s help. Soon Kavya arrives at the Shah house to receive Pakhi and they leave together. Kavya tells Anupmaa that she sent Kinjal to replace Vanraj in his company on purpose.

Anupamaa tells her that she is not responsible as she did not even know anything about it. Kavya refuses to believe but Anupamaa said that it was God’s will and they are no one to do such things. Earlier that day, Kavya had told the same thing to Vanraj and had called it Anupamaa’s tactic to humiliate her.

Anupamaa latest episode is available to stream on Hotstar

