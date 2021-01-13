'Anupamaa' Written Update For January 12: Pakhi Is Angry As Anu And Toshu Favour Kinjal

In Anupamaa January 12 episode, Anu takes care of Vanraj while he struggles to do his daily task. Meanwhile, Kinjal argues with Baa on Anu taking care of Vanraj. On the other hand, Pakhi gets angry with Toshu and Anu for supporting Kinjal.

Anupamaa written update January 12, 2021

Anu passes by Vanraj’s room and seeing him fallen on the floor and rushes to pick him up. She also tells him that he would have called her and calls Toshu and Pakhi. Kinjal, Pakhi, Toshu and Baa rush and help Vanraj to rest on the bed. Anu asks Toshu to check on his stitches. Baa asks Anu to massage Vanraj’s hand. Kinjal says that she will call a masseuse. Kinjal tells Baa that she cannot force mummy even after knowing everything. Anu massages Vanraj’s hand and tells him that it may pain at the start. He hopes it would be fine soon, pointing at their relationship.

Anu senses the meaning and walks away telling Samar would be around to help him. Kinjal and Toshu argue about Anu being forced to help Vanraj. Toshu says that if Anu does not have a problem, why is she arguing with everybody. Kinjal says that he cannot tolerate him at home.

Also Read| 'Anupamaa' January 9, 2021 spoiler: Anupamaa gives Kavya a befitting answer

Pakhi's sudden anger outburst

Pakhi enters Toshu and Kinjal’s room without knocking. Kinjal says she should knock first and then come in. Pakhi tells that she needs no one’s permission to come into her brother’s room. Toshu asks her to change her behaviour. Pakhi says she needs Kinjal’s red dress for a college prom party. Kinjal asks her to give her 10 minutes till she freshens up, but Pakhi gets adamant and opens the cupboard to take out the dress. Toshu scolds her that she cannot take anyone’s stuff like that.

Anu walks in and scolds Pakhi for her behaviour. Toshi complains that she entered the room without permission. Pakhi shouts at Anu and Toshu that they always favour Kinjal. Pakhi says if they both try to kick Vanraj out of the house, she will stop him via Baa and if Vanraj goes to Kavya’s house, she will also go with Vanraj and will never return. Kinjal asks Anu why Pakhi always misunderstands everything. Pakhi says that she is scared of losing her father to Kavya and brother to Kinjal and therefore she is overreacting. She will realise with time that she is wrong.

Also Read| 'Anupamaa' written update January 9, 2021: Will Vanraj forgive Kavya & get back with her?

Baa and Kinjal's argument

Vanraj joins everyone for breakfast and asks Toshu about his exams and job plans. Kinjal explains that they would face a campus interview and get job experience. Baa yells that Kinjal will work in the kitchen. Bapuji says that both Anu and Kinjal will earn along with Toshu to bear the expenses of this house.

Baa asks Vanraj about the doctor’s visit. He says that he will go by cab but Kinjal says she called the car from her mother’s place. Baa and Kinjal get in an argument. Vanraj tries to walk away as he gets tired of the argument. Anu holds Vanraj and helps him. Kavya gets furious standing on the door seeing Anu help Vanraj. The family realises Kavya has come home.

Also Read| 'Anupamaa' January 12, 2021 spoiler: Pakhi says she will move out if Vanraj does

Also Read| 'Anupamaa' written update Jan 11: Rakhi tries to pamper Kinjal, but she asks her to leave

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.