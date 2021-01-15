'Anupamaa' Written Update For January 14: Is Vanraj Falling For Anupamaa?

The recent episode of Anupamaa on January 14, 2021, began with Toshu disclosing to the family about Vanraj’s recovery, his cast being removed, and added that he just has to take care of his right-hand movement. The family is elated to receive this news and decide to celebrate Makar Sankranti with all pomp and decide their kite-flying partners. Read to know Anupamaa written update for Jan 14th episode:

Anupamaa Written Update: January 14, 2021

Pakhi announces that she will team up with Vanraj, while Samar teams up with Anupamaa, Toshu with Kinjal and Mama buddy with Bapuji. This discussion takes Anupamaa on a trip down memory lane from her childhood days and she excitedly announced that she will fly a kite too, this time. Samar asks Anupamaa is she has ever done kite – flying earlier to which she says yes and also shares how she used to be the one who cut loose of everyone else’s kites, however, she left all of it post marriage and got engrossed with her family duties.

In the next scene, Samar informs Nandini of the family’s kite flying plans and the latter says that she doesn’t know how to fly a kite when Samar says that she shouldn’t worry as he will teach her. Nandini asks Samar, who taught him to kite flying and he says that he was taught by Cool Dude aka Dadaji and has recently learned that his mother, Anupamaa is an amazing at the skill too and thus he has it in his blood. Further, Samar and Nandini are seen buying kites for everyone in the family.

Next, Baa comes up to Anupama and gifts her a saree and says that you might consider me a bad mother-in-law, but I am always thinking of you and will gift you sarees, to which Anupamaa says, “Baa, you are the best mother-in-law ever”. Post this, Baa asks Anupamaa to take out a Kurta for Vanraj too and iron it. Anupamaa initially resists but when Baa explains that she has a neck sprain and Jhilmil is on leave and Anupamaa is the only one who knows where things are, she agrees to do it. Vanraj is seen thinking about what Kavya said and how he might be falling in love with Anupamaa.

This is when Anupamaa enters the room and says that she needs some things from the cupboard and also has to take out a kurta for Vanraj and iron it, as Baa has asked. Anupamaa takes out multiple lights and sober coloured kurtas and asks him to choose which one he wants to wear. She also mentions that she remembers Kavya telling her that Vanraj prefers subtle colours.

However, Vanraj notices that Anupamaa is wearing a yellow saree and chooses a yellow kurta, to Anupamaa’s surprise. Anupamaa says that is a very bright colour and how is okay with wearing that, to which Vanraj replies that his choices have changed. He also adds that people wear yellow on Makar Sakranti, which is why he has chosen yellow.

Next Morning, everyone is seen dressed up in yellow and Kinjal serves Naa Til Papdi made by her. Baa tries to eat it but is not able to break it as it is too hard and taunts Kinjal that her teeth with fall off in an attempt to eat this. Kinjal responds that this was her first time and she will learn next time properly and make it. Samar announces that he will win the kite-flying competition as he has Anupamaa on his team and will win the prize money of Rs. 11111.

In the next scene, Vanraj attempts to wear his kurta and gets stuck as he forgets to unbutton it. He calls Anupamaa out of habit, only to get awkward and says that he will do it himself, but Anupamaa helps him anyway. While helping, her nuptial chain gets stuck in Vanraj’s Kurta which he frees, and as she walks away Vanraj thanks her for this as well as for everything that she has done for him.

