Anupamaa Written Update For January 29 Episode: Kinjal Gets Vanraj’s Job

Anupamaa has brought the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai star Roopali Ganguly as the lead since its premiere last year. With the show having established itself since then, the plot of Anupamaa has progressed further and has established its major character as well. The episode on January 28 showed Vanraj angry while on his way out of the office after he gets told that he and the entire office would be replaced by younger talent. While on the other hand, Samar congratulates Kinjal for her new job and Anu gives her a peacock feather for Lord Krishna’s blessings. Have a look at the Anupamaa January 29 episode written update.

Anupamaa written update for January 29 episode

The episode begins with Vanraj packing up his stuff from his office, as he prepares to leave. Getting ousted from his job that he has been a part of since many years gets Vanraj thinking about some memories in the past, which seem to be coming back to haunt him. He recalls his former boss warning him to pay more attention to his job rather than just his family, along with other memories. He vents out his anger. On the other hand, Kinjal worries about her job interview that is due and Anu tells her not to worry.

Vanraj returns home, and as Kavya asks him whether she should leave, he shouts at her, saying that nobody is bothered about him. She gives it back to him by saying that he should not vent on her. Meanwhile, Kinjal tells Samar that she is not aware of the job that she has to interview for. Vanraj remains in a bad mood for his tough luck and loses his cool even when Kavya tries to cheer him up. Kinjal ends up taking the interview and returns with the good news to her family, saying that she has got the job she had interviewed for.

She then reveals that she works in a company that belongs to Mr. Shah. The twist then comes when the family realises that she has gotten Vanraj’s job, from where he has just been fired. Everyone in the family is in shock, hearing the news. This is in brief the January 29 Anupamaa written update.

