Anupamaa Written Update For July 8: Kavya Gets Angry At Vanraj As He Losses His Job

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey is one of the highest TRP garnering shows on air. The current story for the show focuses on Anu opening her Dance Academy while Vanraj loses his job. Get Anupama July 8 written update here.

Anupamaa July 8th written update

The latest episode of Anupamaa begins with Anu excitedly returning home and offering her family prasad. Baa asks what happened, Anu starts crying. They get worried and enquire about her reason for crying. She informs them that her dance academy is ready and will be open soon. Baa and Bapuji thank god. Pakhi excitedly hugs Anu while Samar says the crying session will continue now. Meanwhile, Vanraj remembering his friend informing him about closing his cafeteria business gets worried and sad. Kavya packs her thighs in her office after Dholakia suspends her and cries vigorously. Toshu returns home from work and Pakhi informs him that Anu's dance academy is ready. Toshu congratulates Anu, Samar and Nandini.

Baa and Bapuji pray for Anu’s success and ask her not to worry about housework as they will distribute it amongst themselves. Anu says Kinjal will be very happy. Pakhi says that her parents will be celebrities and she will become a famous star kid like Suhana Khan, Pakhi says that she will handle Anu's social network sites. Anu agrees and then distributes work among Samar and Nandini as teachers, Pakhi as social media manager, Toshu and Kinjal as management, Baa and Bapuji as account head and principal to keep the children in the discipline. Bapuji thanks Anu for getting them back to work and jokes that they had become a piece of rusted furniture without work. Anu starts crying emotionally again. Samar says no more emotional talks now.

Vanraj sadly returns home and watches the family’s excitement. He remembers his friend’s words and his family’s supporting words for him. Kavya with Kinjal gets out of the office, throws her office stuff in the dustbin and requests Kinjal not to inform the family about her job. Vanraj enters home acting as speaking to his friend over the phone. The family notices him and concerned enquire if something happened. Vanraj hugs Baa and informs her that his friend has decided to shut the cafe. Pakhi hugs and consoles him. Anu says what if one door is closed, God will open many more doors for him.

Kavya returns home and hearing about Vanraj's job gets enraged and starts shouting continuously at Vanraj that she knew this would happen, Vanraj instead of searching for a high-profile job showed extensive interest in working in a cafeteria, etc. Kinjal says someone makes a mistake and the company has to suffer. Kavya shouts even at her to shut up and continues shouting at Vanraj that he left his management job and joined a cafeteria and soon he will open a roadside tea stall. Vanraj says he will work anywhere, where he can earn with his loyalty and hard work and why is she upset when she has a corporate job with good incentives and promotion.

Rakhi enters asking Vanraj not to scold Kavya and taunts Toshu to bring a scissor from the office as Vanraj has to cut his time without a job, it is really sad that both Mr and Mrs Shah lost their job on the same day. Kavya gets nervous hearing that. Rakhi says she gets information from her sources and blasts at Kavya that because of her mistake, Kinjal lost her promotion and she herself lost her job. Anu feels bad for Kavya and says she can understand her pain as she had lost a job for a day. Vanraj and Bapuji console Kavya. Rakhi tells Anu that she should be happy that Kavya lost her job. As Anu sympathise with Kavya, she shouts and blames Anupama for getting fired. The family stands shocked hearing that.

IMAGE: STAR PLUS FAN PAGE/RUPALI GANGULY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.