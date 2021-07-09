'Anupamaa' Written Update For July 9: Kavya Blames Anupamaa As She Losses Her Job

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey is one of the highest TRP garnering shows on air. The current story for the show focuses on Anu opening her Dance Academy while Vanraj and Kavya lose their job. Kavya puts the blame on Anu for getting fired, leaving the entire Shah family shocked. Get Anupamaa July 9 written update.

Anupamaa July 9th written update

Kavya blames Anupama for the loss of her job. Kavya says Anu eyed on her husband and then her job. Rakhi asks how can she blame her incompetency on Anu. Baa says she should stick chilli lemon on her husband if she so worried then. Kavya proceeds yelling that they will never believe that Anu is the reason for all her problems, she always taunted about her not working at home, because of which she made a mistake at the office. Baa says they never let her work as they respect a working woman and she is blaming Anu instead.

Kavya shouts that they all think Anu is better than her. Baa says it is because of her perception and with her arrogance, irritating nature, and insecure behaviour, she is really lesser than Anu. Kavya blames Kinjal next for her job loss and says she was jealous and got her out of the job even not bothering about her promotion. Kavya yells that the whole family is responsible for her job loss. Vanraj says if she blames them, then she is responsible for his job loss as she always humbled his job. Kavya screams that she gave so many years to the company and was kicked out for a minor mistake.

Rakhi offers a job to Vanraj and asks him to join her office as his cafe is closed. Vanraj says he lost his job and dignity, but he won't lose the dignity in his own eyes and will not lose it by working at her place. Rakhi tries to explain that all responsibility will be on Toshu and Kinjal as Anupama’s salary is very less and she cannot afford to take of the entire family. Anu says it doesn’t matter to them as they don’t demand silver plates.

Toshu consoles Kinjal. Kinjal says that she lost out on her promotion, but Kavya lost her job in a company in which she worked hard for years. Toshu asks her to brighten up and work hard that her mistake overshadows her good work and progress. Kinjal says she got a second chance, but papa and Kavya lost their job for 1 mistake. Toshu says he can understand as in childhood he used to see VCanraj introducing himself as Vanraj Shah senior manager and his work was most important to him, he cannot imagine what hi dad must be feeling. Baa walks to crying Kavya, consoles her, and asks her to sleep as there is no solution for problems but sleep helps. Kavya lies in her lap as Baa prays to God to protect her children.

IMAGE: RUPALI GANGULY'S INSTAGRAM

