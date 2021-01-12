'Anupamaa' Written Update Jan 11: Rakhi Tries To Pamper Kinjal, But She Asks Her To Leave

Anupamaa January 11 episode begins with Rakhi taunting in front of Anu why Vanraj and Kavya were taking so long to come out of the room to which Anu tells her that if she will peek in so much, she might sprain her neck, She suggests if Rakhi is so keen, she can go and check too. Meanwhile, Vanraj tells Kavya that he is not able to think properly and needs time and peace to arrive at a decision. He adds that once he figures it out, he will inform her too. Read ahead to know Anupamaa written update January 11.

Vanraj rethinks his decision to return to Kavya

Anupamaa latest episode continues with Kavya asking what Vanraj wanted to rethink to which he says that he wants to rethink his decision about returning to her. Meanwhile, Baa yells how Rakhi’s husband tolerates her spitting venom everywhere. Later, Rakhi tries to pamper Kinjal but she asks her to leave her alone to which Rakhi says that she cannot leave her daughter in this house. Kinjal then says that if Anu and Baa don't have any problem with Kavya then why does she have a problem with her.

Kinjal blames Rakhi for the drama

Kinjal then tells Rakhi that whatever happened was because of her as it was her who invited Kavya home the other day and let her make a scene. Rakhi then says how she can be so innocent and blindfolded by Anu’s love that she cannot see the truth. They both go further in the argument where Rakhi keeps blaming Anu while Kinjal keeps supporting her.

Kavya reminisces the time she and Vanraj expressed their love

Meanwhile, Kavya recalls the time when she and Vanraj had expressed their love for each other and how Anu heard it and how they are getting separated now. She also adds how easy it is for a man to do as it was she who left everything for him and now feels how Anu must’ve felt. She then tells him that whatever might be his decision, she will wait for him forever and leaves the house.

Kavya accidentally breaks Devika’s gift

As Kavya walks out of the house, she walks into Anu and breaks Devika’s toy home and apologises. Kavya then asks her if Vanraj would return to her, to which Anu says that it is between Kavya and Vanraj but she will never return to him. Later, Pakhi goes to Vanraj to cheer him up and as they talk, Anu sees them and feels glad. The next morning, Anu takes tea for everyone and tells Baa that she is worried about Bapuji. She then takes tea for Vanraj and keeps it in his room and goes to Kinjal’s room to give them coffee.

