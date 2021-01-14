'Anupamaa' Written Update Jan 13, 2021: Kinjal Advises Anu To Move On From Vanraj

Anupamaa is a drama television series starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead. In Anupamaa January 13 episode, Kavya moves in closer to Vanraj's house, which leaves the family in shock. As Anupama gives some advice to Kinjal, Kavya puts forth a request to Vanraj. Know about Anupamaa latest episode below.

Anupamaa written update January 13, 2021

Shah family gathers on the main door seeing Kavya standing outside the house with her suitcase. Nandini asks Kavya why she came and begs her to stop this nonsense. Baa yells at Kavya getting frustrated with the daily drama. Vanraj tells Kavya that he understands her emotion, sentiment, anger, and insecurity, but she should try to understand as well. He just told her last night he needs some time, but she still showed up with her luggage. Kavya picks up her bags and goes in Nandini’s house leaving everyone confused. She then walks out again with a coffee mug in her hand. Shah family walk back inside their house.

Vanraj looks at Kavya angrily from his window. He calls her asking the reason behind her actions. She replies that it is love, he does not allow her to come with him and her love does not let her go away from him. So, she thought, if not together with him at least she can stay close to him. Vanraj says that it is not love, it is an obsession.

Kavya asserts that this obsession seemed like love to him earlier. Vanraj explains that "being like a CCTV", neither she would live in peace, nor him. She replies that she could not even breathe away from him. Vanraj calls her behavior crazy and Kavya says that love is crazy. Vanraj cuts the call and walks away. Anupama is in the kitchen and exchanges look with Kavya.

Anu tells Kinjal to behave nicely with elders

Kinjal rushes into the kitchen and tells Anupamaa that she did not support her today. Baa already does not understand her and asks Anu if she thinks she speaks wrong. Anu replies that she does not speak wrong, but she says it in the wrong way. She explains that even if the right thing is said in a wrong way it is called insolence. When talking to elders, you should know when to speak and when to be silent. Anu notes that in English, people refer to everyone like "you", but they refer to elders with respect and that is how it should be.

Kavya unpacks her bag and Nandini walks to her. Kavya tells her not to give any lecture. Nandini says she came to welcome her to hell. She reminds Kavya that she did one mistake by coming in between Vanraj and Anu’s relationship, and now she is making another mistake by coming to this neighborhood. Nandini says that she will soon realize how big a mistake this is. She wishes her all the best and leaves. Kavya talks to herself that she is ready to live in hell for her "V".

Baa worried with Kavya living in the neighborhood

Bapuji tells Baa to keep calm in the situation. They can stop Kavya from entering their house but not the neighborhood. He asks the reason behind her tension. Baa replies that she is feeling anxious. She thought that her son has returned and everything will be right slowly. Her daughter-in-law will also agree to the circumstances sooner or later. But until Kavya lives in front of their house, neither Anu will be able to forget Vanraj’s betrayal nor will she be able to forgive him. Her family cannot be in peace until Kavya is in Vanraj’s life. Either Vanraj has to leave her on his own or they have to do something.

Kavya takes Vanraj to the hospital

Vanraj, Anu, and Toshu are waiting for the cab to visit the doctor. Kavya enters with a cab and asks Vanraj to come in along with Toshu. Vanraj replies that his cab is coming. Anu tells him to go with Kavya, and he gets into the cab. Kavya taunts that people serve out of pity only for some days, but those who love will take care of him forever and she loves Vanraj. Toshu gets into a cab while the Shah family stands in shock.

Kinjal's advise to break ties with Vanraj

Kinjal asks Kavya if Vanraj can visit Kavya as she now lives nearby. Vanraj easily went with his girlfriend again, this will continue until Anu stops it. Kinjal says that she understands Anu is doing this as Vanraj is not well and she does not want to keep him away from his family and children. It is her goodness, but people misunderstand it and think that she is doing all as she is still dependent on her husband. Anu asks Kinjal her opinion.

She replies that she knows that her mummy is the strongest in the world or else she would have left her husband for self-respect, would not have slapped Kavya, or taken care of the whole family. She does not understand when she is so brave then why is she stuck in this relationship. Anu says that she ended it long ago, but threads of her bond are so entangled that they cannot be easily freed. Kinjal advises that she should break threads or else they would not let her move ahead, putting her 2 steps back. Anu thinks Kinjal is right and she has to break things and move on.

Anu makes her mind to move on from Vanraj

The doctor tells Vanraj that he is recovering speedily. Vanraj thanks him and says that it is because of his family. The doctor tells to visit again next week. Vanraj tells Toshu that he will soon walk without support and the two will compete. Toshu replied that he likes being defeated by him. Kavya and Toshu ask Vanraj to go home at once, the former says when he is recovering well why does he want to be a burden on the family.

At home, Baa scolds Anu on her decision of letting Kavya take Vanraj to the hospital as she will take him and they will have to wait to see his face again. Bapuji says Vanraj is not a kid that he will go wherever Kavya drags him. Kinjal says it will be good if he goes with Kavya at her house. Baa yells that Kinjal will support her mother-in-law and her misbehavior is increasing day by day. Baa warns Anu to explain her bahu to stop misbehaving with her.

Anu says she is explaining her for 25 years and should explain her son also. She asks Baa why she let Vanraj go and did not ask him why he went; it is his relationship, his wish, then why should she reply. Baa shouts because she is Vanraj’s wife. Anu replies that she was, but not now. Her relationship, patience, and her answers have ended and she does not have answers for where, why, and when he goes. She lived as Vanraj’s shadow for 25 years and now wants to move on and will not back off. She then apologizes to Baa, who yells that she shut her mouth with her befitting reply as she is not a daughter-in-law and does not consider her as the mother-in-law. Anu says she considers her as a mother, but even she wants someone to understand her, so she spoke her mind out. Baa shouts that her behavior will now give more courage to Kinjal to misbehave with her. Anu says her mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, both are good.

Toshu returns home. Mamaji asks where is Vanraj. Baa yells that Kavya took him away, nobody listens to her. Vanraj walks in without support. Bappuji asks about his plaster and he replies that the doctor told him that he can walk without support. Pakhi happily hugs him and Baa pampers him. Kavya thinks V did not come to her, but he will have to come back to her.

