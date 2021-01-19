'Anupamaa' Written Update Jan 18: Vanraj Proposes To His Wife, Rakhi Creates New Mess

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some intriguing drama. While the entire family enjoys the Makar Sankranti celebration, Vanraj escapes with his wife and expresses his love to her. While Kavya creates a ruckus by harming herself, Anupamaa stands strong with the family. Hasmukh and Leela are overjoyed to see their grandchildren happy. Here's Anupamaa written update for January 18 episode.

Anupamaa January 18 episode

Vanraj takes Anupamaa away and pours his heart out. He tells her that he is sorry for whatever he has done and also asks her to give him another chance. Vanraj also confesses to her that he couldn't fall in love with her in the past 25 years but has now got feelings for her. The duo hugs each other and decides to reunite for good. While they are sharing a hug, their family decides to go out for ice cream. Hasmukh tells Nandini that every year they go to have ice cream on Makar Sankranti. Anupamaa's happiness knows no bounds as she thinks now is the right time to mend her relationship.

Kavya, on the other hand, gets upset over Vanraj's bluntness. She is shocked to learn that the latter doesn't come to see her even after knowing that she has hurt herself. While she can't sleep all night, the morning at Anupamaa's house looks delightful. The family enjoys Hindi classics and gets back to routine just like before. Samar interrupts Anupamaa and Leela and requests his mother to get ready for school. While they decide to book an auto, Vanraj leaves everyone shocked after he tells Samar to take his car and drop Anupamaa. Nandini, on the other hand, explains Kavya to move on in her life.

Rakhi reaches Vanraj's house with a new washing machine and also talks about their low financial status. Soon, the latter loses his cool and stands strong in Anupamaa's support. Kavya, who is eavesdropping on his conversation, is shocked to see his new avatar. Rakhi is happy to see Kavya in pain.

