'Anupamaa' Written Update Jan 19: Rakhi Belittles Anupamaa, Vanraj Takes A Stand

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. While the entire family lashes out at Rakhi for buying a new washing machine, Vanraj stands strong in support of Anupamaa after Kinjal's mother belittles her. Paritosh on the other end is upset after the Shahs disagree from accepting a gift from his mother-in-law. Here's Anupamaa written update for January 19 episode.

In the Anupamaa January 19 episode, Vanraj lashes out at Kinjal for not taking a stand. Rakhi informs the entire family that she is worried about their financial status and that she wants them to live happily. She also tells the Shahs that she doesn't want her daughter to do any work in the house and hence she brought the washing machine to avoid problems. Vanraj tells Kinjal that Rakhi is manipulating her but she doesn't listen to him, in fact, she stands in support of her mother.

Anupamaa also backs Kinjal and thanks Rakhi for the gift. She also promises to Rakhi that her daughter will never have to wash the clothes in the house and requests her to take it back. While returning home, Rakhi takes a jibe at Kavya, leaving the latter shattered. Rakhi informs Kavya that all is well with Vanraj and Anupamaa, but the latter doesn't react to her words.

Kinjal and Paritosh, on the other end, talk about Anupamaa's soft corner towards Vanraj. Kinjal informsToshu that Anupamaa shouldn't fall for Vanraj. More so, she also tells Toshu that her mother thought about Anupamaa for the first time in her life. While Anupamaa goes to confront Vanraj, he goes off to sleep and also ignores Kavya's message. Kavya wonders why Vanraj has gone so away from her whereas Anupamaa wants to know why he called her his wife in front of her entire family and in front of Rakhi. Anupamaa later lashes out at Vanraj for buying a new machine for her and also tells him that she doesn't need any gifts from him.

