'Anupamaa' Written Update January 16: Is Vanraj Moving Close To Anupamaa?

In the previous episode of Anupamaa, the Shah family celebrates Makar Sankranti and hosts a kite flying competition. Kavya gets immensely jealous that Vanraj is celebrating the festival with his family and not her. Samar on the other hand finds out how Nandini feels for him when he reads her diary behind her back, and his affection grows for her. Read on for Anupamaa written update of the Anupamaa latest episode.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Anupamaa Jan 16 episode written update

In today’s episode of Anupamaa, Shah family continues with their kite flying competition and Kavya also attends the function. Kavya writes messages for Vanraj on the kites. The whole Shah family, except Anupamaa, reads the messages on the kites as they soar in the sky. The messages read, “I love you V”, “Please come home V” and “Please be together V (sic)”.

Anupamaa declares that it was time for her to cut the kites that are soaring in the sky and win the competition. Vanraj moves closer to her and helps her with the strings without letting her know. Anupamaa succeeds in cutting all the kites in the sky from the competition and jumps in utter joy.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Anupamaa gets surprised seeing Vanraj stand so close to her and happy for her. Kavya seeing the two get so close gets extremely jealous and ends up getting wounded by the kite string as she pulls it with her hands. Nandini runs towards Kavya to help her and Vanraj steps towards Kavya but stops himself from going further.

Anupamaa reads Kavya’s messages for Vanraj on the kites and is reminded of things that upset her. Vanraj tells her Anupamaa that he needs to talk to her about something and that he cannot wait for a right moment, as there is no ‘right moment’. He tells her that he stopped himself from going to Kavya, Anupamaa asks him why is he telling her all this as she does not care and moves away from him.

Nandini tells Kavya to move on

In the other scene, Kavya asks Nandini questions about Anupamaa and Vanraj to see if they are getting close. Nandini asks Kavya why does she beg Vanraj for his love and she should have some self respect. Kavya says that in love everything else diminishes and it is only love that matters. But Nandini tells her that she should love herself first and move on but Kavya tells her that she cannot do that.

The Shah family is preparing for another ritual, where they are preparing candeels to fly in the sky as they make a wish. Samar and Nandini share a moment where Samar wants to tell her something but gets interrupted by Pakhi. The whole neighbourhood flies the candeels to the sky and the episode ends on that note.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.