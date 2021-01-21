'Anupamaa' Written Update January 20: Vanraj Tries To Apply Sindoor On Anupamaa's Forehead

Star Plus' much-acclaimed show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some captivating drama. While Anupamaa has braced herself to wash the clothes by hand, Vanraj tries to help her by gifting her a washing machine. Kavya, on the other hand, goes on to make Vanraj jealous as she calls her ex-husband home. Here's Anupamaa written update for January 20 episode.

Anupamaa January 20 episode

In the recent episode of Anupamaa starts by gifting her washing machine, Anupamaa questioned Vanraj for trying to support her. She tells Vanraj that he doesn't have to love and support her because now she doesn't mean anything to him. Anupamaa goes on to add that, after his accident, she took care of him for the sake of Baa, Babuji and their children. However, she will ask him to leave the house and go back to Kavya as soon as he gets better.

Vanraj, in response, says he doesn't want to leave now and wants to live with her and his family. To this, Anupamaa says why he wants to stay back and look after the family because he loves Kavya. She informs Vanraj that he betrayed her first, broke her heart for Kavya, and now, for her, he betrays Kavya. She stresses that he has to go back and walks out of the room afterwards.

Baa, who eves dropped on the whole scene from outside the room, comes out and scolds Anupamaa for not seeing his good side and being stone-hearted. She further adds that every woman has to go through this and she is not the exception, but she is trying to build history by declining Vanraj's love. Pakhi then asks permission from her father as she wants to go to Manali for a picnic. Anupamaa then tries to interfere, but Vanraj convinces Anupamaa and allows Pakhi to do so. He further suggests that all of them should go to Manali for a family picnic.

In the next scene, Kavya welcomes Anirudh to her house, Vanraj sees this and wonders what he's doing at her house. While standing and wondering what took him so long to get out of the door, Kavya comes out and asks him to meet her in the evening as she desperately wants to discuss some issues.

In the next scene, Anupamaa goes to the temple, the moment she opens her eyes she gets shocked to see Viraj standing next to her. Pandit ji, meanwhile, comes over and reminds her to apply the Devi Maa sindoor. Anupamaa agrees with it and goes to Devi Maa to apply sindoor, seeing this as the best chance for Vanraj to try to apply sindoor to the forehead of Anupamaa, however, the episode ends with her stopping him from doing so.

