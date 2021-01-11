'Anupamaa' Written Update January 9, 2021: Will Vanraj Forgive Kavya & Get Back With Her?

In Anupamaa January 9 episode, Kinjal is about to leave the house when Baa taunts her to come back only when she learns how to respect her father-in-law. However, Anupamaa stops her and tells her the importance of a relationship and more than that how important it is to forgive someone. She tells Kinjal that she cannot leave her husband in such a condition and leaves it to Kinjal to decide if she wants to stay or leave the house.

Anupamaa written update January 9, 2021

Kinjal decides to stay and Vanraj apologises to Kinjal for everything he has done. Kinjal forgives him when Rakhi comes home. Rakhi and Baa get into an argument when Baa blames Rakhi for ruining things in their house. Baa asks Mamaji to get a broom so she could drive Rakhi out of the house. Anupamaa stops the two from fighting and asks them to calm down. Kavya comes back to the Shah household and reminisces the time Anupamaa dragged her out of the house.

Before entering the house Anupamaa asks her if she wants to create more scenes in their house or just meet Vanraj. Rakhi blames Kavya for ruining things in the Shah household and Kavya asks her to shut up. Vanraj asks what Kavya has been doing there when she enters and walks towards him. Baa stops Kavya from entering the house. Kavya is about to tell everyone about Vanraj’s job but he stops her and tells her to come in so they could talk. Kinjal stops Kavya from going in but Anupamaa asks her to let them talk because it is not the first time they are alone in a bedroom, together.

Kavya apologises to Vanraj and asks him to come back home. Vanraj tells Kavya that when they were staying away from each other, they were happy but ever since they have been staying together, they haven’t slept peacefully. Vanraj tells Kavya that she cannot take it anymore and needs to separate from her. Kavya, however, convinces him to return home. Meanwhile, Kinjal confronts Anupamaa and tells her she should have stopped Kavya. Anupamaa gets mad at Kinjal and says that she cannot stop things which have been going on for several years. She says she wants peace in life and does not like everyone coming and suggesting her things.

