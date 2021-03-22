'Anupamaa' Written Update March 20: Anupamaa Gets 100 Students, Vanraj Feels Jobless

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. After Anupamaa decides to stay back for Pakhi, Vanraj demands the shares from Hasmukh. Kavya thinks of a new plan to throw Anupamaa out of the house. Later, Pakhi enters home and breaks down after seeing Kavya in her house. She requests her to leave and asks her to leave her parents at peace. For Pakhi, Vanraj doesn't utter a word and Kavya leaves home.

Anupamaa March 20 written update

In the Anupamaa March 20 2021 episode, Anupama sees a gift in her room that came with her name written on it. Later on, Samar informs his mother that she's got 100 students in total and now they can begin a new journey. He further adds that she's a step closer to fulfilling her dream. Meanwhile, after the celebrations are over, Anupamaa signs a paper and gives it to Vanraj and informs the latter that their home officially belongs to him now. She adds that when her own husband is not hers, she has no use for the piece of real estate paper that she once called her home. Kavya is elated after Anupamaa gives the papers to Vanraj.

After Hasmukh and Leela learn that 100 students have enrolled in the dance class, they cheer Anupamaa up and Kinjal and Toshu dance to the tunes of a peppy song. Nandini informs everyone that the dance academy is going to start with a bang. Although Anupamaa is super satisfied regarding the same, she recalls the time when the entire house used to run behind Vanraj as he was the only bread earner of the family. However, now, everyone in her house is earning except for him.

Meanwhile, Kavya tries to fill in for Anupamaa and goes to serve Samar and Vanraj. But the duo refuses to take her help. Anupamaa informs Kavya that Samar is used to fill in his own plate and that Vanraj likes his plate to be served in a distinctive manner. Samar decides to go to any length to make his mother the Managing Director of the academy. Later, Kavya and Vanraj fume as the entire family celebrates Anupamaa's victory.