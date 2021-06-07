Anupamaa’s Apurva Agnihotri Aka Advait Bids Adieu To Show, Co-stars Say ‘We’ll Miss You’

Apurva Agnihotri was roped in for Star Plus' show Anupamaa in April and he completed shooting his last segments on June 7. His character of Dr Advait received much love from fans as his presence played an important role in battling Anupamaa’s illness. Apurva shared a picture with director Rajan Shahi and penned a lengthy note as he bid adieu to the team and the cast.

In his note, he wrote, "And yet another beautiful journey comes to an end. End yes but a journey filled with so much love, laughter, happiness, madness, and the credit for all of the above goes to our Maverick Rajan and his beyond incredible team and outstanding actors. Because our industry and workplace sometimes due to the pressures, forces one to change one’s own DNA to survive, but this man has managed to break all of those myths, those norms and proved that a happy existence doesn’t call for anger and chaos and the living proof of this is DKP."

Apurvi also remarked that the happy faces on Rajan's set are a reflection of himself. He continued that his goodness, kindness, generosity is seen all around whether he's present or not. Apurva thanked him from the bottom of his heart for his character Advait in the family drama. "Like we always tell each other, we are way beyond this, yet wholehearted love and gratitude. Here’s to creating magic together," he concluded.

Apurva Agnihotri in Anupamaa played the role of a doctor and guru who treated patients with his positive charisma. His co-stars Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, Paras Kalnawat and Tassnim Sheikh posed with him and wrote, "We’ll miss you, Appu." Anagha mentioned, "We are going to miss you, you're such a wonderful person." As per the Anupamaa latest episode, Dr Advait tries his best to save Anupamaa's life. However, the makers have yet not revealed if she will battle the illness. Meanwhile, Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal is back on the sets of the show after a good long break of one month. She was home as her parents had tested positive for the virus.

