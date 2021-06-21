Anupamaa's Madalsa-Nidhi Fight Over A 'spoon' In Shah Household, Former Shares BTS Video

Star Plus’ show Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama as Kavya (Madalsa) has hired a maid in the house for Vanraj (Sudhanshu) and her, which has left the family divided. Kavya keeps indulging in an ugly spat with her mother-in-law, Kinjal, and everyone in the house as she starts forming new rules.

Giving a glimpse of the drama in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, Madalsa shared a fun BTS video on Monday morning. In the clip, Kavya and Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) were fighting over a spoon in the Shah household. Sharing the same, she wrote “Kavya and Kinju baby fighting over chammach.” Looks like the duo will once again experience a war of words in the house.

Madalsa gives a peek into the upcoming Anupamaa episodes

Meanwhile, as per the latest episode, Kavya hires a new maid, Geeta, to look after her. Leela, Hasmukh, Toshu, Samar and Anupamaa are vexed with her decision. However, Anupamaa tells Geeta to look after the house and asks her to behave well with her children. Kavya returns from work and lashes out at her mother-in-law and Anu.

She tells them that no one will cook any food for Vanraj from now onwards as she wants him to eat healthy food. She also takes a dig at their eating patterns and tells them they're all living an unhealthy lifestyle. After this, Anupamaa and Leela maintain silence as they don't want a new ruckus in the house.

Meanwhile, Sharma dropped another throwback video in which she recreated Iko Iko (My Bestie) feat. Small Jam with Paras Kalnawat, Anagha Bhosale and her husband Mahaakshay Chakraborty. The clip was shot when the cast was shooting for the family drama in Khanvel. After 53 days, the actors returned to Mumbai. They had jetted off to a new shooting location after the lockdown restrictions were imposed in the state.

Madalsa Sharma in Anupamaa has been winning many hearts with her fierce role as a modern working woman who fails to accept the traditional rituals of her husband's joint family.

IMAGE: MADALSA SHARMA/ NIDHI SHAH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.