Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma On How Netizens Are Reacting To Her Role As "Kavya"

In the popular television show Anupamaa, Kavya is planing to end Vanraj and Anupamaa's marriage. While the show is winning its viewer's hearts, its characters are also receiving compliments for their effective roles. From the lead role of Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly to Kavya played by Madalsa Sharma, the actors of the show are being praised for their versatile acting. Madalsa Sharma recently opened up about her character and the reactions from the audience. Read further to know more.

Madalsa's take on her role Kavya

Madalsa Sharma's role in Anupamaa is of a young and independent woman Kavya, who has an affair with Vanraj. According to a report by Mid-day, when asked about any hate comments about her character on social media, Madalsa said she receives many mixed messages on her social media, but none are out of hate. She said people love the way Kavya carries herself. She also mentioned women love how independent and strong Kavya is and the way she reacts to every situation. Such comments make Madalsa's day. She also added that many people feel Kavya should not do the kind of things she is doing. Such comments also make her day as people are seeing her characters exactly the way it has been written.

About her character Kavya, Madalsa said she would like to dedicate the warm feedback she receives to the writers of the show and director Rajan Shahi. Madalsa said the grit and honesty of the character Kavya, inspired her the most. She also said Kavya is a modern-day woman as she represents how women are now expressing themselves and coming out of their closet.

Madalsa Sharma's COVID precautions

Madalsa said she is maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, taking multivitamins, and avoiding stepping out until necessary. The actor also said all a person can do is be safe and careful in this situation. She also mentioned an individual is not only responsible for themselves but for their family and people they work with. The actor also said the pandemic has not come to its end and she will maintain taking the same precautions as she was taking since the very first day.

Promo Image Source: Madalsa Sharma's Instagram