Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah Aka Kinjal Grooves With Her Reel Father-in-law In 'full South Style'

As Anupamaa has become one of the popular shows on television, the cast members of the show frequently share fun and interesting videos and pictures from the sets and leave the fans delighted. Nidhi Shah, who essays the role of Kinjal in the show, recently posted a video in which she was seen dancing with his co-actor, Sudanshu Pandey, who plays the role of her father-in-law.

Nidhi Shah and Sudanshu Pandey were seen performing together on an upbeat South Indian song to which they received amazing reactions from their fans.

Anupamaa’s Kinjal and Vanraj showcase their 'full south style dancing swagger'

Actor Nidhi Shah recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which she can be seen grooving to a South Indian dance number. She can be seen wearing a stunning orange and pink-coloured saree with a shimmering golden border while on the other hand, her co-star, Sudanshu Pandey spored a white kurta with a pair of black sunglasses.

In the caption, she wrote about how important it was for them as actors to come out of their reel selves and get in touch with their real selves. She stated, “Sometimes not just the viewers and audiences but also as Actors we tend to forget that it’s only characters that we play on screen and it’s important to get out of reel selves get in touch with ur real selves And have some fun …PRESENTING @nidz_20 AND @sudanshu_pandey IN THEIR FULL SOUTH STYLE DANCING SWAGGER HOPE U GUYS LIKE IT.” (sic) She further gave credit to another actor from the show, Paras, for directing the video.

Many fans took to Nidhi Shah’s Instagram post and dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to express their amazement while many others added heart emojis to depict how adorable they looked together in the video. Some fans were also left in splits while watching the video as they saw reel daughter-in-law and father-in-law dancing together. Take a look at some of the fan's reactions to Nidhi Shah’s latest Instagram video.

Apart from Nidhi Shah and Sudanshu Pandey, other popular actors from the show include Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa, Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia, Madalsa Sharma as Kavya, Anagha Bhosale as Nandini, Muskaan Bamne as Pakhi, Aashish Mehrotra as Paritosh, Alpana Buch as Leela, Arvind Vaidya as Hasmukh and many more.

Image: Instagram/@sudanshupandey