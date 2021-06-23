Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Shares Cryptic Note Amid Cold War Rumours With Co-star Sudhanshu

Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram on Wednesday morning and shared a cryptic note amid cold war rumours with Anupamaa co-star Sudhanshu Pandey. She wrote, "Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if one only remembers to turn on the light. It’s mid-week already. Weekends coming" as she went on to pen hashtags like 'be kind'. The actor has been in the headlines as fans' rumours suggest that all is not well between Sudhanshu and her.

Rupali shares a cryptic note

Not only this but amid these rumours, actor Madalsa Sharma introduced another hashtag #SANKA as she dropped a new reel with Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosale. Earlier, she had introduced the hashtag #SPAM and had called them a team of “Fantastic four”. Apart from the three stars, Sudhanshu was the fourth person in the team.

The speculations about Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey's cold war began after fans saw how the stars of the show had got divided into two teams. They shared separate pics and videos and netizens felt that Rupali and Sudhanshu were not on good terms.

However, Madalsa has reacted to these rumours and has called them 'rubbish'. She told Bollywood Life that all was good on the sets of Anupamaa and that these are just rumours and nothing of this sort is happening. Even a source close to the site broke the silence and said that there is no truth to these rumours and that they have never heard of them. He added that such stories are circulated by fans to create fan wars and something similar happened with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as well.

Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa plays the titular role and has been receiving immense love from the viewers. The show has been witnessing some high-end drama as the makers are leaving no stone unturned in showcasing twists in the tale. As per the current track, Vanraj has married his girlfriend but is sandwiched once again as he's living with his current and ex-wife under the same roof.

The show also stars actors like Nidhi Shah, Muskaan Bamne, Tassnim Sheikh, Aashish Mehrotra, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, among others.

IMAGE: SUDHANSHU PANDEY/ RUPALI GANGULY'S INSTAGRAM

