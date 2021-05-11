Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Shares Her ‘Thoughtful Tuesday’ Post, Asks Fans To Pen Captions

Anupamaa’s lead actor Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram on May 11 and shared her “Thoughtful Tuesday post with Anupamaa”. Sharing glimpses from the sets of the show in Goa, she wrote, “I am not shy. I m just holding back my awesomeness so that I don’t intimidate you.” Ganguly remarked that she would love it if her fans would caption this post. She added that she’ll use the best captions in her next posts. After this, she thanked fans for showering love upon her show. “Blessed, and thank you so much for all the love and blessings, please keep them coming,” she wrote. As soon as her post was up on the internet, fans flooded the comments section with love and hearts.

Rupali's “Thoughtful Tuesday post with Anupamaa”

On Mother's Day, she shared an array of pics with her son, Rudransh, and penned an emotional note. Firstly, she wished a very Happy Mother’s Day to all the special mommies. She mentioned that she's away from her mom and her son on this special day for the first time. She remarked that her son took over her husband's Instagram to drop a post for her. The message from her son read, "Happy mother’s day to you, my best mummah!!". Her husband Ashwin Verma wrote, "Above message from your son my love." Rupali penned that the men in her life give her the wings to fly and that she's forever in a love relationship with them. Rupali also had a special message for her mother, Rajani Ganguli.

Meanwhile, the Anupamaa cast and crew are currently in Goa, shooting for the upcoming divorce segments in the drama. According to the new promo that was shared by the makers, the couple, Vanraj and Anupamaa, officially get divorced. While the former tried his level best to stop the proceedings, the latter became all the more adamant about her decision after Kavya tried to harm herself. Now, fans are all set to witness the new chapter that unfolds in Anupamaa's life. It will be interesting to see if a new man enters her life, and will also be interesting to see when Vanraj will tie the knot with Kavya.

