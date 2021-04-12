'Anupamaa's' Rupali Wishes Reel Son Aashish On His B'day: 'Growing Older Is Inevitable'

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular role in the show, took to Instagram on Monday morning and penned a note for her reel son, Aashish Mehrotra, who turned a year older on April 12. She shared a series of BTS pics from the sets of the family drama in which the mother-son duo made quirky expressions while clicking selfies. Sharing the same, Rupali wrote, “Growing older is inevitable Growing up is optional. Happyyyyyy Happppyyyyyyy, Birthday Toshu. Wish you all that you have wished for and more. Stay blessed.” On the post, actor Jaswir Kaur also dropped warm wishes for Aashish.

Rupali Ganguly pens birthday wish for Aashish

Actor Nidhi Shah, who plays the role of Aashish's on-screen wife, Kinjal in Anupamaa, also took to her Instagram stories and shared a collage of photos. The pics were from the time when the duo celebrated Holi on-screen. Nidhi wished she could celebrate Aashish's special day with him. However, the duo has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in-home quarantine.

It was on April 2 when Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram and announced that she has tested positive for the virus. After Rupali, Aashish K.N Mehrotra and the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi also contracted the virus. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Tassnim Sheikh (Rakhi) and Nidhi Shah took to Instagram and informed fans that they've too tested positive. On the other hand, Alpana Buch, who plays the role of Leela Baa has also contracted the same. “Since childhood our parents. Teachers. Gurus. everyone teaches us to be positive in life. Today I have finally become positive. I m taking all precautions n medications. Home quarantine. It's my social responsibility to inform. Please don't call..or .message, only ur wishes and prayers needed,” Buch wrote in her note.

As per the current track of the show, Kavya tries her level best to hunt for the divorce papers in the Shah household. She knows that Vanraj has hidden them somewhere and that he's not carried them with him at the resort where he's staying with Anupamaa amid the riots. While she calls the lawyer and asks him about the final dates, Pakhi bumps into her and overhears her conversation. She asks Kavya to stay away from her father.

Promo Image Source: Aashish Mehrotra/Rupali Ganguly Instagram

