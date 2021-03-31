Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey & Rupali Ganguly Pen Cryptic Note For All 'AnuRaj' Fans

After giving fans a sneak-peek into their Holi celebration on the sets of Anupamaa, lead actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly recently took ardent viewers of their soap opera by surprise with a mushy photo of their romantic bike ride. As Anupamaa and Vanraj's relationship is shown to have hit rock bottom on the popular Star Plus show, their latest cryptic Instagram posts with each other have hiked fans' excitement about the plot twists in the upcoming Anupamaa episodes. On Tuesday, Sudhanshu took to his Instagram handle to share a photo with Rupali from the daily soap and left netizens confused with their cryptic captions.

Vanraj dedicates a Vironika Tugaleva poem to Anupamaa in a cryptic IG post

While all the Anupamaa fans must be aware of Vanraj and Anupamaa's divorce on the show, their latest romantic photo with each other has sent their fans into a frenzy. In the promo of today's episode of the soap opera, Anupamaa could be seen expressing her love to Vanraj amid divorce tensions. Now, on March 30, 2021, lead actor Sudhanshu Pandey dedicated an emotional poem by author Vironika Tugaleva to his on-screen wife on Instagram.

Yesterday, the film & television actor posted a cute photo with Rupali Ganguly, wherein the reel-life husband-wife could be seen spending quality time with each other on a bike ride. In the picture, while Vanraj (Sudhanshu) sported an all-blue outfit, Anupamaa (Rupali) posed for the camera in a mustard-yellow printed salwar kameez with a multi-coloured dupatta. Posting the photo on his Instagram handle, the Bypass Road actor wrote:

It burns,

I know.

It burns

now,

now that

the story is over,

now that

the daybreak is liquid,

now that

my knees don't creak anymore

and the leaves are blowing

and the highway is humming,

and a few extra pounds is not

a terminal diagnosis.

It burns

in me too

healing me

but the ache is not for you.

It's for my passion.

That used to be your name.

And it's sad, really.

The sting of

too little

too late...

-Vironika Tugaleva

#anupamaa #vanraj #anuraj on a journey that's like never before

Check out Sudhanshu Pandey's Instagram post below:

Later, Rupali Ganguly also took to her Instagram handle to repost her co-star's Instagram post and dedicated Kishore Kumar's Zindagi Ek Safar song from 1971's film Andaaz to her reel-life hubby. In addition to that, she also added writing, "Zindagi ek safar hai suhaana yahan kal kya ho kisne jaana. The beginning of the end of togetherness for AnuRaj. Will they? Won't they?". Take a look:

