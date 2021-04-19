Anupamaa’s Sudhanshu Pandey Drops Funny Meme, Hints At ‘no Divorce’ In Drama

Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays the lead role of Vanraj in the ongoing show, took to Instagram and shared a hilarious meme about (Madalsa Sharma) Kavya and his relationship in the drama. The meme featured a sad face of an actor who pointed fingers at someone else. The statement on it read, "Kavya to Vanraj: Sapne dekh rahi thi mai shadi ke.. or tum bhag gye." (I was dreaming about our marriage, and you ran away). As per the current track of the show, Vanraj and Anupamaa were all set to part ways once the divorce proceedings were done. However, with this post, the actor hinted at a new twist in Anupamaa which may revolve around no divorce between the couple. Madalsa also reposted this meme and dropped laughing emojis.

Sudhanshu drops major hint in Anupamaa

Interestingly, Sudhanshu also shared a new promo in which Vanraj writes a letter and leaves home. Anupamaa cries her heart out and expresses that even while they were married, she was alone, and even when they are going to get divorced, she's alone. Kavya also reaches the Shah household and expresses disappointment. She realises that her bad dreams turned out to be true. More so, Pakhi and Samar cry bitterly and worry about Vanraj's whereabouts.

This is not the first time when the actors of the Anupamaa cast puzzled fans about the divorce twist. Earlier, Madalsa Sharma shared glimpses of herself while enjoying some time in the pool and soon her co-star Aashish K.N Mehrotra dropped an amusing comment. Aashish wrote in Hindi, "Now the divorce will for sure happen. Papa will meet you in this pool" (Ab toh talak pakka hogaa...Papa yahii pool mein milengey). As soon as Sharma stumbled upon Aashish's comment, she replied to him by saying, "This was a secret, It's good that people came to know even before I said it" (Yeh toh secret tha Toshu!! But chalo mere bolne se pehle pata chal gaya). However, the new promo has put all the speculations to rest as Vanraj has run away from home to avoid the divorce proceedings, leaving Kavya shattered.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.