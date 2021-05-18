Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Shares Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Meme After On-screen Divorce With Rupali

Last night episode of Star Plus' Anupamaa was a big one as Rupali Ganguly's character Anupamaa officially divorced her on-screen husband Vanraj Sharma played by Sudhanshu Pandey. For the past week, the makers had kept the viewers on the edge of their seats with them speculating whether Anupamaa will actually divorce Vanraj or will she take him back. And finally yesterday the duo got divorced. A day after the episode aired on TV, Sudhanshu Pandey took to his social media page to share a hilarious Sarabhai vs Sarabhai-inspired meme after getting divorced in Anupamaa.

Anupamaa's Sudhanshu shares Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai-inspired meme

In the last few episodes of the show, Vanraj was trying to get back with Anupamaa and he did not wish to part ways with her but Anupamaa had made her mind up of divorcing her cheating husband. After their divorce was official, instead of breaking down, Anupamaa surprised everyone when she looked at it in a positive way and now since their marriage has ended, the viewers will now get to see how Anupamaa will move on and achieve greater things in life.

Meanwhile, Sudhanshu Pandey took to Instagram to share a meme that featured Ratna Pathak Shah as Maya Sarabhai from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai played the role of Monisha Sarabhai, Maya's middle-class daughter-in-law who was always reprimanded by Maya for her middle-class ways. In the meme shared, Maya Sarabhai is suggesting Monisha address Vanraj as V, because she feels that calling him Vanraj is too middle class. In the show, Vanraj's girlfriend Kavya played by Madalsa Sharma calls in V. Along with the meme, Sudhanshu in the caption wrote, "Beijjati hai ye Vanraj ki." which loosely translates to "This is an insult to Vanraj."

A look into Sudhanshu Pandey's Instagram

On Monday, May 17 Sudhanshu shared a selfie picture with Rupali Ganguly telling his fans that the day they have been waiting for has finally come and viewers will get to witness the much-awaited divorce finally on Monday's episode.

The actor also posts a lot of reel videos with his Anupamaa cast members on social media denoting that the actors have a blast while shooting for the show. Take a look at some of Sudhanshu Sharma's reels with his Anupamaa castmates.

IMAGE: SUDHANSHU PANDEY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.