'Anupamaa's' Tassnim Nerurkar Turned Into A 'golden Girl' For Her Wedding; Shares Glimpse

Anupamaa's Rakhi, essayed by Tassnim Nerurkar, took to her social media handle on November 26 and shared a throwback picture from her wedding reception. In the photo, Tassnim was seen sporting a bridal avatar in a golden outfit. Writing a short caption for her throwback post, Tassnim only mentioned the year of her wedding reception, that is 2006. On the other hand, she also added a few hashtags, such as '#flashback', '#weddingreception', '#happybride' and '#goldengirl', among many others, to complete her caption. Scroll down to take a look at her latest Instagram entry:

Tassnim Nerurkar's throwback pic:

Within a couple of hours, the throwback post managed to garner an overwhelming response from Tassnim's followers. Many of her fans took to the comments section and complimented the 58-year-old actor. A fan asserted, "You look amazing!" while another added, "Wow so much of glow", along with a red-heart and fire emoticon.

A peek into Tassnim Nerurkar's photos

Interestingly, Tassnim seems to be an avid social media user as she keeps sharing her candid pictures, self-portraits, selfies and BTS pictures from the set of Anupamaa. Her most recent Instagram post is a monochrome picture. While sharing the picture, Nerukar wrote, "Heart full of gratitude". Interestingly, the picture was shared a few hours before she posted the above throwback picture:

A few days back, her Instagram media feed was flooded with a handful of BTS pictures from the set of Anupamaa as the cast got together to shoot a major plot twist of the show. A few pictures featured her co-stars, Rupali Ganguly and Nidhi Shah. She clicked a mirror-selfie with Rupali while in the picture with Nidhi, the on-screen mother-daughter duo was captured candidly.

Anupamaa cast & other details

Coming to her on-going family-drama, Anupamaa, the show has topped TRP charts for the past few weeks. Tassnim is portraying the character of Rakhi, who is the mother of Anupamaa's son's love interest Kinjal. In the most recent episodes, Rakhi exposed Vanraj in front of his family and broke the engagement of Toshu and Kinjal.

