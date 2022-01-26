Amidst numerous celebrity artists extending Republic Day wishes to their fans, Rupali Ganguly who is currently garnering love for her tv show, Anupama, wished her fans by dropping a video clip of herself dancing to the tunes of a popular Bollywood patriotic song. Rupali Ganguly is currently appearing on the tv show, Anupama, which soaring on top of the TRP list of the top Hindi tv shows. The show has been garnering immense love and fame from the audience and features some of the popular actors from the tv industry namely Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj Shah, Gaurav Khanna as Anuj "AK" Kapadia, Paras Kalnawat as Samar Shah, Aneri Vajani as Malvika "Mukku" Kapadia, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty as Kavya, Nidhi Shah as Kinjal, among others.

Rupali Ganguly extends Republic Day wishes to fans

Rupali Ganguly recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video clip of herself in which she can be seen sporting a simple white salwar kurta along with a set of elegant jewellery. She can also be seen wishing her fans a Happy Republic day by grooving to the tunes of a famous patriotic song from a Bollywood film. In the caption, she first extended her wishes to everyone and hailed Jai Hind Jai Bharat along with a heart emoji next to it. The caption read, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!!" (sic)

Several fans took to Rupali Ganguly's latest Instagram post and dropped hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section while expressing their delight at watching the Anupama actor. Many others also responded to her wishes by wishing her a Happy Republic Day. Some of the fans also praised her by stating how amazing her video was. A user wrote, "Happy Republic Day! May the brave leaders of our glorious nation guide us to peace and prosperity so that we can hold our heads high and be proud of our country. We salute the work they did for this country on this day. Wishing you a very Happy Republic day! while another one stated, "Happy republic day mam. Happy Republic Day to you and your family! With peace in my mind, freedom in my soul and pride in my heart, I wish you a very Happy Republic Day! The country is free, and so should our minds be. Happy Republic Day to all the proud citizens of our India!." Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Rupali Ganguly's latest Instagram post.

