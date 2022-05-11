Anupama's Sudhanshu Pandey On Working In OTT; 'Might Consider Doing Bold Scenes But...'

Star Plus' serial Anupama, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, has been ruling the television world ever since it was launched and as the show recently released the prequel, Anupama Namaste America, it received massive love from fans. As the actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays the main antagonist in the show is garnering appreciation for his performance, he opened up about working on OTT platforms.

Sudhanshu Pandey speaks on working in OTT space

According to Hindustan Times, Sudhanshu Pandey talked about how numerous actors are enjoying fame featuring on the OTT platform while shedding light on whether those actors were really becoming stars or not. He even compared the scenario with television and stated that even the tv stars were as big as movie actors. He then mentioned that as OTT is also a growing platform, the actors who have been performing well may also become huge stars.

Stating about the same, he said, “OTT is huge, no doubt. Having said that, even though this new medium is giving visibility to many actors, who are now getting their due, it is hard to say whether OTT actors are becoming stars or not. It has happened in the past with television. Gradually, the telly medium grew so much that today, TV stars are as big as film stars. But OTT is also a growing platform and sooner or later, actors who are doing well on it may also become huge stars.”

Moreover, he even expressed his take on performing bold scenes in web series and revealed that he would consider performing the same if the story demanded and not just for the sake of it. “I might consider doing bold scenes in a web project if the story demands, but not just for the heck of it," he stated.

Anupama: Namaste America is a prequel to the original show which unfolds a hidden chapter of the Shah family and especially Anupama and Vanraj’s life. The show premiered on April 25 and has already become a hit among viewers. The cast of the show includes Rupali Ganguly as Anupama, Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Sarita Joshi as Moti Baa, Dheer Bhanushali as Young Paritosh, Vidhvaan Sharma as Young Samar, Puja Banerjee as Ritika, among others.

