Anusha Dandekar: 'I Have Decided To Keep My Love-life Private, Its Healthier That Way'

Anusha Dandekar is known for being open about her life and often indulges her fans and followers with little snippets of what she is doing. The VJ and singer also regularly host's question and answer sessions where she has a policy of transparency with her followers. She does not shy away from answering her fans questions that may even seem a little private to others. On Sunday, May 30, 2021, Anusha Dandekar once again hosted a session for her Instagram followers. This time she said that while she would answer all questions, she hoped people would ask questions that were a bit different than the previous times.

Anusha Dandekar's Instagram Q&A

As would be expected, a tonne of questions poured in for Anusha Dandekar and she did her best to answer them all as far as possible. As it is with most celebrities’ question and answer sessions, a question about relationships surfaced and someone asked about Anusha Dandekar’s boyfriend. The exact question read, “Are you seeing anyone?”. Anusha Dandekar replied by saying that she had decided to keep her dating life private and as it was healthier and had less pressure. It also allowed her to enjoy her dating life more as long as it stayed private.

Another question that Anusha Dandekar was asked was how she kept in good shape always. Anusha Dandekar replied by preaching a message of body positivity. She said that she believed in body positivity and being thankful for what one had. She also said that one should be thankful for all the food they received and when they looked in the mirror they should be kind to themselves. She further added our bodies could hear what we told it and so could our food so we needed to be more mindful of what we said to ourselves and to our food. Her advice was to choose a form of exercise that could make one feel happy and only practice that kind of exercise. She revealed that while she did not work out a lot, whatever physical activity she partook in she made it a point that she absolutely loved it.

IMAGE: ANUSHA DANDEKAR'S INSTAGRAM

