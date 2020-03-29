Anusha Dandekar's Makeup Tutorials For Summers Will Get You Running To Stores

Anusha Dandekar is a popular MTV VJ and host. Apart from her songs and collaborations, Dandekar is also well known for her love for style, fitness, and beauty. She recently has posted some interesting things about makeup and her tutorials on YouTube have been a huge hit. Listed below are tips from Anusha Dandekar's makeup tutorials for summers.

Anusha Dandekar's tips on makeup and her special tutorials for summers

Anusha Dandekar has been all about makeup and she has shared her special makeup tutorials for summers online. Anusha starts by explaining her tip for using makeup. She runs with the saying, "Less is more". Dandekar explains how she likes to start with her bare face and use the Mac fix & spray. She moves on and applies her Smashbox photo finish light primer. Dandekar likes to use her Too faced tinted beauty balm and gently dabs the product under her eyes and blends the same with her mini beauty blender.

She goes ahead with her small brush and Mac studio fix NC40 to do the undereye and corners of her eyes. Dandekar goes ahead and uses her Benefit to get even face powder in the number 03 along with her studio fix powder and generously applies both of them all over her face. Next, she uses the Mac wonder woman highlighter to enhance her cheeks and eyes. She does her eyebrows and does her lips with her lip balm by Soap and Glory. Anusha likes to use her lip balm on her eyelids to add a slight glow to them.

Next, she does her eyes using her Sephora smart eyeliner. Dandekar likes to do her inner corners and for that, she opts for the L'Oreal eyebrow shade palette. She finally gets done with her Giorgio Armani eyes to kill mascara in the number 40 LA and Mac blush.

