Anusha Dandekar Opens Up On How She Dealt With Her Breakup, Says 'broke My Own Heart'

Anusha Dandekar, a VJ, model, singer, and actor who had been in a relationship with TV actor and Love School co-host Karan Kundrra for several years parted ways after she said she had been cheated on. Anusha had remained silent when news of their apparent breakup began to circulate in the media, and she did so again in January this year, initially denying the rumours of a breakup but later revealing that she'd been cheated on, to DNA. Now, in an engaging session with fans on her verified Instagram account, on April 8, Anusha has opened up about the breakup and revealed how she handled it.

Anusha Dandekar opens up on break-up

In an Ask Me session on Anusha Dandekar's Instagram, a fan asked her how she had dealt with her breakup stating that she could understand that it must have been a really trying time in her life that made her hit rock bottom. Anusha Dandekar replied saying, “You know, I wasn't torn from the inside, I was more shocked & disappointed in what I had accepted all these years. When I stepped away and saw the reality of what was going on ...how much self-love and self-respect I had allowed myself to lose... I really broke my own heart...if that makes sense."

One of her fans asked about Anusha Dandekar's boyfriend at present. To this, Anusha Dandekar replied saying, “Falling in love with me and finding someone who will make me ugly laugh like this hahaha and also be HONEST, loyal and not afraid of a real woman!". The background for her answer was a picture of herself seated with a broad smile on her face.

One person asked her how she had dealt with the worst time of her life. She responded to this saying, “I don't believe in bad timing...I believe in what you put out there comes to you, our karma, things that need to teach us, help us grow, break patterns, let our childhood go, heal. The worst things in life can always be turned into our greatest lessons and guidance for the present and future...”. The background for the answer was a selfie of herself.

