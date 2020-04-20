Anusha Dandekar Had A Major Fangirl Moment With THIS Actor; See Pic

It is not a hidden fact that just like us, Bollywood celebrities also have their own fanboy or fangirl moments. Speaking of the same, Anusha Dandekar recently gave a glimpse of her fangirl moment on her social media which is super relatable. Anusha Dandekar shared a lovely picture with none other than Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt.

Anusha Dandekar can be seen striking a pose with Brad Pitt for a beautiful selfie. While Anusha Dandekar is all smilesand looks totally starstruck, Brad Pitt is looking dapper in a white shirt along with a blue jacket as he also pairs it with black glares and a cap. But, it was Anusha Dandekar's caption along with the picture which totally proved how smitten she was with Brad around.

Anusha Dandekar made some revelations about her fangirl moment

Anusha Dandekar wrote in the caption saying that she shared a seat with the actor while on a flight. Anusha Dandekar also said that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor manages to look good all the time. Anusha Dandekar went on to say that she still gets butterflies when she looks at the picture. Take a look at Anusha Dandekar's lovely picture with Brad Pitt.

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra addressed their break up rumours recently

Meanwhile, rumour mills are abuzz with the news that Anusha has parted ways with boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Even though Anusha has always been vocal about her relationship with Karan Kundrra, there were speculations that the two are no longer together after they stopped sharing pictures with each other on social media. Karan Kundrra and Anusha have reportedly broken their silence on the same.

Reportedly the couple has neither admitted to nor dismissed the rumours. Karan Kundrra recently refrained from commenting on his breakup rumours with Anusha during a chat session with his fans and he further asserted that whatever the truth is, it will come out in a couple of days. While Anusha also reportedly slammed all the people who are trying to dig deeper into her personal life and make a spectacle out of it.

