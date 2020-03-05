Anusha Dandekar's Youtube Video Reveals What Was Written In Her First Love Letter, Watch

Anusha Dandekar is an MTV VJ, actor and singer who was brought up in Australia. The 38-year-old multitalented actor is an avid fashion enthusiast, promoter and fitness mogul. She has one of the most perfect figures in the industry and knows how to carry herself in every outfit she wears, and Anusha Dandekar Instagram handle is proof of that. Last year, she shared insights on the first love letter she ever received, check out what was written on her first love letter according to Anusha Dandekar Youtube channel.

Read Also: Diana Penty's Sun-kissed Picture Will Brighten Up Your Day; See Post

Anusha Dandekar reveals her first love letter ever

Anusha Dandekar was brought up in the beautiful country of Australia with her 2 sisters. Last year when Anusha Dandekar was packing for her trip to India sitting in her bedroom in Australia, she stumbled on to some of the most precious possessions from her childhood days. Anusha Dandekar Youtube video has the video of her coming across old trophies she got as a kid, her report cards, merit certificates, innumerable letters, and greeting cards.

Read Also: Anil Kapoor's Birthday Note For Rhea Kapoor Will Melt Your Heart

But the most important thing of them all was a particular letter that she had received back when she was just 11 years old. According to the Anusha Dandekar Youtube video, this was the first love letter she ever received. Anusha Dandekar even read the poem that was inside out oud and felt very nostalgic. Take a look at what the letter read here.

To Anusha,

Love is hateful

Love is kind

My love for you is on my mind

I love you dearly

I love you so

But the problem is, you don’t know.

This is what I want you to do

Once in a lifetime

One time with you

Nothing so good would ever be true

All I want is one gentle kiss

Because I love you and it’s you that I miss.

Anusha Dandekar youtube video did not say who it was from, however, because she did not want to embarrass that person after so many years. She felt really nostalgic and was transferred to her childhood days after reading the letter. Her fans loved it too as the Anusha Dandekar Youtube video has a lot of views and likes on it.

Take a look at the full Anusha Dandekar Youtube video here.

Read Also: Sara Ali Khan's Songs From The Film 'Kedarnath' That You Must Add To Your Playlist

Read Also: Kriti Sanon's Peppy Numbers That Can Make Fans Put On Their Dancing Shoes; See List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.