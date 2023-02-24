Anusha Dandekar Slams Netizens For Having Opinion On Her Love Life: 'Can Date A Bunch...'

Anusha Dandekar shared a cryptic post on social media. She bashed netizens for having opinion on her love life. Even after her breakup with Karan Kundrra, fans still seem to link them together, which irked the model and the TV show host.

In a long note shared on her Instagram stories, the actress mentioned that she can "date a bunch of people and get married whenever she wishes". She further stated that people can't decide her relationship status for her. Not only this, but she also took an indirect dig at fans who were invested in her ex Karan's current relationship with Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash and were "crawling into her timeline" with comments.

Anusha Dandekar slams netizens

Anusha took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Hey Instagramers…. just a side note... I can date a bunch, have a bunch of flings, be committed, get married, get divorced, be single or celibate whenever I want!"

"Thank you for thinking you get to decide or have an opinion on my love life... but how boring does your own love life have to be that you are so interested in mine constantly! Even when you are invested in other couples you are still crawling into my timeline to see what and who I'm doing! I'm flattered but no thanks, …... OFF," she added.

Anusha Dandekar announces breakup with Karan Kundrra

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra dated each other for almost 6 years. They even did two shows together. However, the actress announced her separation in her Instagram post in 2021. In the note, she hinted and accused the Ishq Mein Ghayal actor of infidelity. She penned, "We deserve more...honesty, love and happiness...and it starts with self-love...so I chose me. That's it."

On the other hand, Karan denied cheating allegations and said that he holds Anusha's family in high regard. He said, "Sometimes, I start laughing when I hear things. I don’t know what can make someone so hateful towards another person. I have learnt a lot from Anusha, and I have a lot of respect for her and her family. How is it that these allegations are being leveled against me when there is a development on my professional front? Why hasn’t any other person, who I have been in a relationship with, ever accused me of something as serious as this?"

After the break up, Karan found love again in Tejasswi Prakash on a reality show and their relationship is still going strong.