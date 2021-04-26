Anusha Dandekar Stays Indoor & Enjoys A Game Night With Her Roommates Amidst The Pandemic

Model-turned actor Anusha Dandekar is often seen sharing pictures and videos from her personal life. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, Anusha has decided to stay indoors to protect herself from the virus. She shared a video of herself enjoying a game night with her friends.

Anusha Dandekar enjoys a game night

Anusha is currently living away from her family with her friends. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her gaming night. Her friends were seen laying the game and forming teams. She mentioned that they all have been tested negative and have decided to stay together for weeks. She suggested her fans to stay indoors and stay safe. Take a look at Anusha Dandekar's video here.

A sneak peek into Anusha Dandekar's Instagram

On her father's birthday, Anusha shared a few rare photos with her father. She also wrote a heartwarming message for him. She wrote, "When I think about my journey with you, even the hardest times, it’s all worth it because it brought me here to a place where I love you more than I ever could." She thanked him for letting her discover what she wants to do in her life. She added, "Thank you for encouraging us that no matter our gender, we can!" in the picture series, she shared a picture from her childhood with her father, a few pictures of her parents, and her father's photos with their pet dog, Gangsta.

She also shared a picture of herself enjoying the sunset. She wore a white off-shoulder top and left her wavy hair open. She wrote that she set her hair with her fingers and with the help of the wind. Her face glowed without makeup because of the 'beautiful sunset'. She also shared another picture from her unplanned shoot with her friend. She wrote, "Walked into Sasha’s house, hung out, ate some burgers, decided to stand on her balcony and pose, no makeup or hairstyling and she does this." She mentioned that they shot pictures with 80’s vibe to millennial, and that she gets every mood right.

Promo Image source: Anusha Dandekar's Instagram