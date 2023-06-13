Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Surgery For Lump In Ovary, Opens Up On Recovery

Why you're reading this: VJ-turned-actor Anusha Dandekar opened up about undergoing a surgery for a lump in her ovary and advised women to visit a gynaecologist once a year “without fail to stay ahead of your health and safety”.

3 things you need to know

Anusha has hosted shows such as MTV Dance Crew, MTV Teen Diva and India’s Next Top Model.

She said her recovery has been pretty intense.

The TV show host advised women to visit a gynaecologist once a year “without fail".

Anusha Dandekar opens up on battling health crisis

Anusha Dandekar revealed that she discovered a lump in her ovary and underwent surgery. She shared that the recovery process has been intense, but expressed her relief that everything turned out to be well. The former VJ also revealed that a few more lumps were found during the surgery and they were also successfully dealt with.

Meanwhile, Anusha extended her gratitude to her doctor and the team of healthcare experts for providing her a safe and comfortable environment during the surgery. She also expressed heartfelt gratitude towards friends and family members who visited, called and messaged her consistently during her hospital stay. She acknowledged their support and thanked them for their presence in her life. While Anusha shared that she still has a few more weeks of full recovery ahead of her, she expressed her joy at being able to walk outside.

(Anusha Dandekar shares her experience | Image: Anusha Dandekar/Instagram)

"Just popping in to say hello. Quick story: went through surgery for a lump in my ovary, the recovery has been pretty intense but also I’m really lucky all was okay, found a few more lumps while they were there, again super lucky everything is great now. Just wanted to tell all the girls that are here reading this, to make sure you visit your Gynaecologist once a year without fail to stay ahead of your health and safety, I’ve been doing that since I was 17 and that’s how I can be so grateful I’m recovering well today," she captioned the post on Instagram.

Anusha stresses on importance of regular check-ups

VJ-turned-actor Anusha Dandekar emphasised the significance of visiting a gynaecologist every year. She stated that her regular visits to the doctor played a crucial role in timely diagnosing her condition.

(Anusha Dandekar shares her advice for young girls | Image: Anusha Dandekar/Instagram)

She urged young women reading her posts to prioritize their health and safety by scheduling annual appointments with their gynaecologists. The actress shared that she has been following this practice since she was 17 and credited it for having successful recovery.