Anusha Dandekar Or Anna Kendrick; Who Wore The Yellow Gown Better?

Anusha Dandekar and Anna Kendrick have one thing in common. They are noted for their unique fashion sense and style. Anusha Dandekar has always been the glamour girl of Bollywood. Anna Kendrick has also become a fashionista lately. With all that said now, check out the photos below to know who out of the two actors wore the yellow gown better. Read on:

Anusha Dandekar-Anna Kendrick: Fashion face-off

Anusha Dandekar is seen posing in a yellow colour gown. The gown is backless and has a halter neck. The gown also has a thigh-high slit and a long whale mermaid pattern, with a long cut at the top of her gown till the york. Anusha Dandekar has worn golden shimmery ankle length heels. She has tied her wavy hair in a neat and tight high ponytail. Anusha Dandekar has worn golden colour earrings and black colour sunglasses. She has applied nude shade nail paint. Dandekar has applied nude shade makeup.

Anna Kendrick is seen wearing a sleeveless yellow colour gown, with a deep V-neck cut. Kendrick’s gown has a long whale mermaid pattern. She has worn silver colour accessories around her neck, in her ears, and around her fingers. Anna has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and set them neatly. Anna Kendrick has applied nude shade nail paint.

On the work front

When Anusha Dandekar was 19 years old, in 2002, she moved to Mumbai, Maharashtra to make a career in the fashion and entertainment industry. A fashion icon, Dandekar has also graced the covers of many reputed magazines. She has also endorsed many brands like Reebok, Toni & Guy, Crocs and Lee Jeans. In 2016, Anusha Dandekar started hosting MTV’s Love School, along with Karan Kundra. The two are still the hosts of this popular show. In 2017 she even became a mentor on a show India’s Next Top Model (cycle 3), that is aired on MTV India.

Anna Kendrick made her big-screen debut in 2003 with Camp. She is well known for her work in films like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010), 50/50 (2011), End of Watch (2012), the Twilight and Pitch Perfect series. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 82nd Academy Award. Kendrick will next be seen in the sci-fi film, Stowaway directed by Joe Penna.

