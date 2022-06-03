Anusha Dandekar Welcomes A Baby Girl; Shares Glimpse Of 'ultimate Love' Of Her Life

Television host and model, Anusha Dandekar announced on Friday that she has welcomed an adorable baby girl, calling herself her 'God Mummy'. The actor, who has been a part of numerous Telly shows, took to her social media space and revealed the name of her little munchkin, stating that she is very happy that now she has a child that she can call her own.

Anusha Dandekar brings home a baby girl

Taking to her Instagram handle on June 3, 2022, Anusha Dandekar shared a series of pictures that featured her and the baby girl. The pics saw India's Next Top Model star holding her little munchkin in her arms and playing with her. She even gave glimpses of her baby's little hands and feet with a heartfelt caption where she announced her baby's name, which is Sahara. Expressing how happy she is after having a little girl, Dandekar said that she is the 'ultimate love' of her life.

The caption read, "I finally have a little girl I can call my own… introducing this Angel of mine, Sahara… the ultimate love of my life. Monster and Gangsta and I are going to look after you, spoil you and protect you forever and always! I Love you baby girl, your Mummy!"

Shibani Dandekar drops hilarious comment on her sister Anusha's post

Soon after she dropped the post, her fans, as well as industry friends, started sending her best wishes for the 'new journey' and the comment section is proof of it. Anusha's sister Shibani Dandekar, hilariously commented, "stop stealing people's children and taking pictures… she cut tho much love to the little one." A fan wrote, "Congratulations @vjanusha have seen the change in you since you have got over from your relationship 😊 really happy for you. Welcome to motherhood", and many dropped hearts to the post.

Anusha Dandekar parted ways with Bigg Boss contestant Karan Kundrra back in 2020. Kundrra opened up about his break-up with the Love School fame actor during one of the episodes of Bigg Boss, stating that he hoped Anusha saw him talking about the same. Taking a jibe at him, she said, "Playing with a person’s life is not something he should be proud of, therefore accusing him of ‘spinning a false narrative’.

Later, she even opened up about the same during the AMA session when a fan asked her about the 'real reason' behind their break-up. The 4-=year-old said, "I don’t leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I’m human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self-respect, yes I’ve been cheated and lied to... Yes, I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself."

Image: Instagram/@vjanusha