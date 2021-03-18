Anusha Dandekar's Steamy Photo With Jason Shah Has Fans Comparing Him With Karan Kundrra

Anusha Dandekar recently set social media ablaze by sharing a steamy picture with the Fitoor star, Jason Shah. After flaunting a couple of sunkissed pictures of herself clicked by the British-Indian actor on her Instagram handle earlier, the VJ has now dropped a sultry photo of herself with a shirtless Jason, shot at the Carter Road Beach, Mumbai. Soon after Anusha and Jason's photo surfaced on social media, netizens flocked to the comment section of the post to compare the latter with Anusha's former beau, Karan Kundrra.

Anusha Dandekar's beach photo with Jason Shah is all things "hot" for fans

A couple of days ago, Anusha Dandekar had shared two sunkissed portrait photographs of herself chilling by the beach on Instagram and revealed that they were captured by Jason Shah. Now, on March 17, 2021, the former Love School host took social media by surprise after she shared a mushy photo with the Thugs of Hindostan actor on her Instagram handle. In the photograph shared by the 39-year-old yesterday, a bikini-clad Anusha posed with a shirtless Jason by the Bandra's Carter Road Beach to hint at their upcoming collaboration.

While Jason showed off his enviably toned physique for the camera, Anusha looked nothing less than ravishing in a dewy makeup look comprising smokey eyes and nude lips. Her look was rounded off with a mid-parted wavy hairdo. Posting the steamy picture on Instagram, the former Supermodel of the Year judge wrote, "When your director for the day looks like this... #sogramable!

Oh Hey J! @jasonshah". Soon after she shared the post, Jason also slid into the comment section of her post and wrote, "Honoured to have had the opportunity to work with you #shemakeeverythinglookeasy".

Check out Anusha Dandekar's Instagram post below:

In no time from posting, Anusha Dandekar's photo was quick to catch netizens' attention on social media and left them gushing over it. Hundreds of fans flocked to the comment section to lavish the duo with heaps of praise while many compared Jason with Anusha's ex-boyfriend, Karan Kundrra. While one user wrote, "Thousands times better than Karan Kundrra..." another wrote, "You both look perfect together".

Take a look at some more reactions by netizens below:

