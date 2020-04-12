Anusha Dandekar’s Throwback Picture With Virat Kohli Is Unmissable; See Here

Anusha Dandekar, who was last seen judging the MTV reality show titled Supermodel Of The Year, is an all-time active member of social media. The well-known Indian-Australian VJ, actor, and singer, is a social sensation as she time and again keeps posting pictures of her whereabouts. After a sneak-peek into Anusha Dandekar's Instagram, we came across an astonishing throwback picture of the MTV’s Love School's host along with Virat Kohli.

Anusha Dandekar's throwback picture with Virat Kohli

In 2013, Anusha Dandekar shared a picture with Virat Kohli on her Instagram handle, wishing the latter on his birthday. The cricketer has pulled off a causal grey tee and Anusha is seen in a white top. Not the miss their quirky fun expressions as they strike a pose for the camera.

In the caption, Anusha Dandekar has written, "Happy Happy Birthday V to the K, my little Cricket Superstar! Keep Shining Big & Bright... Love you Monkey! xoxo". Check out Anusha Dandekar and Virat Kohli's photograph here:

Meanwhile, Anusha Dandekar on Thursday evening went live on Instagram to have a chit-chat with her fans. The actor was seen highlighting the strong message of staying indoors. She kept saying that mother earth needs some time to heal. She also spoke about her hobbies and shared glimpses of her dogs with fans.

She made the chat session even more interesting when she requested fans to share how they are passing time during self-quarantine, to which fans in huge numbers posted how they are spending time indoors.

