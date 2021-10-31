Anushka Dandekar Reveals Cheating In A Relationship In Past To Fans

Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram account on Sunday and decided to interact with her fans and followers through a series of questions and answers. She posted an image of a series of questions that had numbers against them and asked her fans to tell her which question they wanted an answer to. When a fan asked question number 32, if she had ever cheated on someone, the actress confessed that she had.

Anusha Dandekar confesses that she has cheated on someone

Anusha Dandekar has recently been in the news after her break-up with her long-time boyfriend, Karan Kundrra, who was also her co-host in the MTV show, Love School. In the Instagram story, she confessed that she cheated on someone when she was in her 20s, a time at which she was 'torn and confused' and was still figuring herself out. She mentioned that she was not giving excuses, but only explaining facts and went on to mention that she immediately came clean about it and ended her relationship. Dandekar mentioned that she was best friends with the person and still is. Her exact response read, "I did in my early 20s, I was torn, confused and well, figuring myself out. No excuses, just facts. Also, I immediately told the person and broke it off. We were best friends after that and are still friends today."

See Anusha Dandekar's Instagram story here

Anushka Dandekar on her recent break-up

Anusha has been very vocal about her split from Karan Kundrra and often speaks about it on social media. This is not the first time she had the question and answer session on Instagram and had done so earlier as well. She was asked about the reason for her break up and the VJ gave an optimistic answer, full of 'self-love' as she wrote, "We deserve more honesty, love and happiness...and it starts with self-love. So, I chose myself. That's it."

Although she is open about speaking about the split, the exact reason for the breakup is still unknown. Anusha has often spoken about being disappointed and heartbroken in her relationship. On the work front, the VJ is currently a judge on the popular MTV reality show, India's Next Top Model.

(Image: Instagram/@anushadandekar)