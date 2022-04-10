Anushka Sen All Set To Debut In K-dramas, Elaborates Collab Between India & South Korea

The growing fanbase of the K-Dramas and their popularity in India have proved that good content is always appealing to a universal audience. Over the last few years, the number of viewers for K-dramas on Netflix in India has increased. As per the Netflix spokesperson, "With subtitles and dubs, the language barrier has lowered, and our members have discovered and enjoyed authentic K content. The viewing for K-dramas on Netflix in India increased more than 370% in 2020 over 2019." This is the reason why actors nowadays want to cater to the large fanbase and are interested in being part of international content, especially K-dramas.

Anushka Sen all set to debut in K-dramas

There is a fresh piece of good news for K-drama fans as Indian actor and social media star, Anushka Sen is all set to make her Korean debut. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the Khatron Ke Khiladi fame has said that she is excited about her signing up with a Korean agency, adding, "I will be doing a Korean language web show and a movie". Anushka stated that it will be a different year for her as and right now it is all about collaboration between India and South Korea.

'Can’t wait for my Korean fans to see me': Anushka

The Jhansi Ki Rani fame stated that Indians love K-dramas and K-pop and they also love Indian cinema and its culture. Speaking up about her fan following in Korea, Sen said that it is very surprising for her, adding, "I love my fans and I am what I am because of them. I think they like me because they connect with me." She even asserted that she is curious for her Korean fans to see her in their culture through her two projects.

Anushka credited her social media presence with her gaining popularity and fans all from across the world. She said that one needs to know how to handle social media as a lot of people take it as a job but it's not a job for her. Sen continued, "I don’t think that it is mandatory for me to post or to get ‘X’ number of likes and ‘X’ number of followers", adding that for her, it is fun and a platform to connect with people. She even stated how lucky she is that people relate to her, saying, "I feel responsible towards them and that is why I don’t want to disappoint them."

