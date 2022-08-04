Anushka Sen Celebrates Her 20th Birthday In Front Of Eiffel Tower; Calls It 'most Epic'

Jhansi Ki Rani fame, Anushka Sen celebrated her 20th birthday today and is having the best time of her life. The actor is presently on a trip to Paris with her family. She started her career as a child artist in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. She has also appeared in shows including Baalveer, Internet Wala Love, Jhansi Ki Rani, and others. Sen went live at 12 am on her birthday in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Anushka Sen goes live at 12 am in front of Eiffel Tower on her 20th birthday

Jhansi Ki Rani fame looked adorable in a white crop top and denims. She seemed excited about fulfilling her dream of being in Paris on her birthday. Going live, Sen thanked her fans for showering her with birthday wishes. She said, "Hi guys, so it's officially my birthday. It's 12 am. Happy 20th birthday to me. And it's the most memorable one because I am in front of the Eiffel Tower right now. It's so beautiful. Thank you guys so much for all your wishes and for always making my birthday special."

Anushka added, "This birthday is super special because I am at my dream place and I just wanted to share it with all of you guys. Thank you for all the comments and all the wishes. I will come Live tomorrow as well." Moreover, Anushka called it the 'most epic birthday ever' and was wowed at the stunning views. Sharing the live stream on Instagram, she captioned, “20th Birthday In Paris 12am in front of Eiffel Tower.”

Earlier, in a chat with a leading daily, Anushka Sen stated that Indians love K-dramas and K-pop and they also love Indian cinema and its culture. Speaking up about her fan following in South Korea, Sen said that it is very surprising for her, adding, "I love my fans and I am what I am because of them. I think they like me because they connect with me." She even asserted that she is curious for her Korean fans to see her in their culture through her two projects.

