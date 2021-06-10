Anushka Sen Grooves To Paani Paani Song Just Like Jacqueline Fernandez; Watch

Television actor Anushka Sen is in Cape Town, South Africa as a contestant of the upcoming adventure show Khartron Ke Khiladi 11( KKK11). The 18-year-old actor was seen shaking a leg to Jacqueline Fernandez's new song Paani Paani, which released on June 9, along with the singer of the song Aastha Gill. The Baal Veer actor has created a frenzy on the internet by dancing just like the Race 2 actor in the music video and Sen's video has garnered 2.4 million views within 24 hours.

Anushka Sen dances to Jacqueline Fernandez' new song Paani Paani

Anushka Sen took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, June 9, dancing to rapper Baadshah and Aastha Gill's new song Paani Paani. The video began with the inverted view of the mountains, clouds, and houses of Cape Town. The Jhansi Ki Raani actor was seen in stylish track pants paired with a halter neck white crop top. Anushka starts to dance with the song's singer Aastha Gill, who is also a contestant of KKK11. Anushka was seen pulling off moves just like Jacquline in the original music video. Anushka wrote in the caption, "MERI DOST KA GAANA AAYA HAIII! PAANI PAANI AAG LAGA RAHI HAIII 🔥 @aasthagill my fav songggg😍 @badboyshah is ur boy badshahhh". Check out the video here-

Anushka Sen's fans and followers went crazy after watching the video and took to the comment section to compliment the teen star. Singer Aastha Gill wrote in comments, "Oiiiiiiiii.... My puppyyyyyy . Maza aa gaya". Anushka replied to her, "mazaaa aagayaa! Aur banayenge! bajooo" with a sunglasses face and sticking out tongue emoticons. The fans dropped many red heart, fire, and heart eyes emoticons in the comments and one wrote, "20 million soonest!" while the other wrote in Hindi that Aasta and Anushka's duo is very cute.

About Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah's Paani Paani song

The Paani Paani song is written and composed by Badshah and sung by both Badshah and Aastha Gill. Jacqueline collaborated with Badshah for the second time after their immensely popular song Genda Phool which became the 4th most-watched music video on YouTube in 2020. Badshah collaborated with Aastha for the fourth time after their hit numbers like DJ Wale Babu, Buzz, and Heartless. The song was released on June 9 by Saregama Music and has amassed more than 13 Million views within 24 hours.

IMAGE: IMAGE: ANUSHKA SEN/ BADSHAH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.