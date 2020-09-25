Anushka Sen Posts The Second Teaser Of Her Upcoming Show 'Apna Bhi Time Aayega'

Anushka Sen took to Instagram to post the second promo for her upcoming serial Apna Bhi Time Aayega. Fans of the actor were delighted to get a closer look at her character on the show. The teaser showcases the character of Anushka Sen and offers a broader look into what one can expect from her character on the show.

Anushka Sen to be seen next in Apna Bhi Time Aayega

The actor was quite delighted to share the promo video for the show and fans expressed how promising the promo video looked. As the video begins, Anushka Sen can be seen doing some chores and instructing a few people. Meanwhile, in the background, a person reads off donations that the family has been giving in for NGOs. As the scene proceeds, several characters from the show give a glimpse of what one can expect from them.

Soon enough, Anushka Sen's character musters the courage to speak up and answer a question. However, she is silenced by a lady and the scene continues. However, Anushka Sen’s character does not seem to get intimidated by her and proceeds to answer the question.

Another character questions his worker in the serial about the total amount spent. While they calculate it, Anushka Sen’s character promptly reveals the correct answer. The people present them are shocked to find out that she answered the exact number which was written on paper.

Despite receiving taunts and being treated as an inferior she thus proves her worth and capabilities through this small gesture. This teaser by the actor was loved by fans and they praised Anushka Sen’s acting in it. They expressed how eager they are to watch the show and see her back on screen once again.

Sharing the video, Anushka Sen in the caption mentioned a dialogue from the show hinting that she will not be afraid of what people have to say about her and will regardless continue to achieve her goals. She then informed fans that the show will begin on October 20 from Monday to Saturday on Zee TV. She then used the hashtag “Aukaat Ke Baahar” and closed her caption with it.

